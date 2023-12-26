Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande reveals breaking down after watching Sushant Singh Rajput’s intimate scenes

Ankita Lokhande, the talented actress and former girlfriend of the late Sushant Singh Rajput, candidly shared her emotional experiences related to Sushant’s intimate scenes on-screen in a recent episode of Bigg Boss 17. The episode brought back memories of their past as Ankita reminisced about a particularly poignant incident during the screening of Shuddh Desi Romance.

Ankita revealed that Sushant had booked an entire movie hall for them to watch Shuddh Desi Romance together. Aware of the intimate scenes in the film, Sushant took the initiative to make the experience special for Ankita. She disclosed, “He knew that I would get miffed. I saw it, and my nails were like this (gestures nails digging into the seat). The entire movie got over, and I went back and cried a lot.”

Ankita candidly expressed how the intimate scenes affected her emotionally, leading her to distance herself from Sushant. She shared, “Mere mind me wo hi flashbacks aaye, main jhatak diya. To see your boyfriend kissing someone else…,” she paused. During the conversation, Ankita was asked if Sushant had sought her permission before engaging in on-screen kisses. She affirmed with a yes, emphasizing her understanding of the professional aspect of the industry. “Main career mein kisi ke nahi aa sakti, but dekhna alag cheez hai,” she stated.

The emotional journey did not stop with Shuddh Desi Romance. Ankita also revealed that Sushant’s intimate scenes with Anushka in the movie PK had left a lasting impact on her. She disclosed, “Even in PK, mereko chakkar aa gaye the (I had fainted).”