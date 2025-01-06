Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh Shares Her Feelings For Rajat Dalal- “Mujhe Achi Nahi Lagi”

Bigg Boss 18 is gearing up for the finale, and only nine contestants are left in the house. Among others, Rajat Dalal has been one of the most talked about contestants in the house. With the current situation, Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra are on one side, Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang, Shilpa Shirodkar, and Shrutika Arjun are on the other, while Rajat Chahat Pandey and Vivian Dsena are alone. Eisha shared a close bond with Rajat, but with her recent fight, the difference grew. But before the nominations, Eisha expressed her true feelings for Rajat in a heartfelt conversation.

As per the latest promo, Eisha expressed her feelings in front of Rajat and said, “Mai apko dil se bahut manti hu isliye mera bahot ganda breakdown hua aur aise me muje kuch samajh nahi aa raha ki mai kya ker rahi hu and iss ghar ke bahar kuch log jinko mai actually me yaha se nikal ker rakhna chahti hu aur unme se ek vo hai aur unko mai dil se bahot manti hu. Mujhe unse hamesha vobek protective vibe mili hai aur vo hamesha laga hai ki ek choti bahen ko kaise rakhte hai everytime he has kissed my forehead.”

Further Eisha continued, “Aur ab mai unse lad rahi hu tutu mai mai toh mujhe acha nahi laga. Meri itne logo se ladae huyi lekin mai royi nahi kabi lekin us din acha nahi laga aur tuti mai uss din aur maine bola uss din mujhe maa chahiye mujhe nahi samajh aa raha mujhe bahot dhundhla dikh raha tha.

Eisha Singh concluded highlighting that during the family week her mother came and she told her that Rajat might talk similiarly with the people he sit but he never says anything bad about her and if he has called her his sister he has been that way, protected her like a brother so I felt that.

What do you think?