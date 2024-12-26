Bigg Boss 18’s Ex-contestant Edin Rose On Karan Veer Mehra And Chum Darang: “They Are Not In Love”

Bigg Boss 18’s couples Eisha Singh-Avinash Mishra and Karan Veer Mehra-Chum Darang often become talk to the town. Everyone is confused about what’s going on inside the house. Are they real or fake? Talking about the same in a recent interview, Yamini Malhotra and Edin Rose spilled beans about both the couples.

In a recent interview with Filmygyan, the interviewer asked Yamini and Edin about Eisha-Avinash and Karan-Chum’s relationship. Reacting to this, Yamini said, “I have heard recently that Eisha has someone outside, and even Avinash has someone outside, so if both have outside, then what is this going? And Chum also revealed that she has someone from the past ten years, so if someone is there from the last ten years, so what’s going on?”

Edin Rose spills beans on the same and says, “See, both the couples are not in love with each other. We used to feel that way because we have seen in close proximity that Avinash is head over heels for Eisha. But Eisha has cleared ten thousand times that she is not in love with Avinash. He is just her best friend, and today we got to know that Avinash has someone outside, so I think they are just making the situation because they are getting famous so why not?.”

Edin further expresses her opinion on Karan and Chum and said, “About Karan and Chum, Chum has personally had one-on-one communication that if she wants to have anything with Karan, she will pursue that outside, not inside the house, because she didn’t come for this in the show. They are definitely not in love they are habituated. They are habituated to live the whole day together, taking a stand for each other, to feed each other, but that’s not love. Both couples are big in love, and that’s just ‘Seedhi’ taking them ahead.”

