Bigg Boss 18’s Yamini Malhotra Reveals Eisha Singh Exists Only Because of Avinash Mishra & Backbiting

Bigg Boss 18’s Eisha Singh has successfully entered the 13th week of the show. The actress has been making quite buzz as many claim that she has come so far due to Avinash’s support. The recently evicted contestant Yamini Malhotra also has a similar point of view and in a recent interview revealed that Eisha’s existence in the show is only because of her friend and co-contestant Avinash Mishra and backbiting.

In an interview with Viral Bhaiyani, Yamini Malhotra bluntly expressed her opinion about Eisha Singh’s game, claiming that her existence is only because of Avinash Mishra and backbiting. She said, “Eisha ka wajood do chizon se hai ek jalan dusro se ker ke dusro ke bare ke jalan ker ke dusre ke bare me chugli kerna aur dusra Avinash aur through and through Avinash kyuki jabse vo love angle start hua hai toh vo tab se usko kafi mileage mila hai.”

Further, Yamini expresses her opinion on Eisha’s connection with Shalin Bhanot she said, “Per ab jo hum bahar se dekh rahe hai agar uska Shalin ke sath affair hai toh fir toh vo bahot galat ker rahi hai Avinash ke sath. Mera favorite hai Avinash toh agar Eisha Avinash ka dil tod rahi hai because maine dekha hai Avinash ko vo itni care kerta hai uski sab baat manta hai. Uske liye apna game chodke vo uska game pehle khelta hai usko protected rakhta hai.”

Yamini concludes her statement, highlighting t