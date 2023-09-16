Bigg Boss 14 winner, Rubina Dilaik, recently took to social media to make a heartwarming and joyous announcement. The actress, who captured hearts with her resilience and charm on the popular reality show, is now all set to embark on a new and exciting journey as she officially revealed her pregnancy, proudly flaunting her baby bump for the very first time.
Rubina and her husband, Abhinav Shukla, recently embarked on a romantic getaway to Southern California, decided to share this beautiful moment with their well-wishers. Through a series of pictures from their vacation, Rubina showcased her radiant pregnancy glow and her adorable baby bump.
In a heartfelt Instagram post, Rubina shared her excitement with the world, writing, “We promised we will TOGETHER explore the world since we started dating, got married and now will do ❤️AS A FAMILY 🧿❤️ welcoming the LITTLE Traveller soon!.” In the photos, the couple looked effortlessly stylish, with Rubina donning black trousers, a black t-shirt, and a grey shrug, while Abhinav sported a casual white hoodie paired with blue denim jeans.
This joyous revelation comes after fans had been speculating about Rubina’s pregnancy for a while. A few months back, she posted a video wearing a flowy maxi dress, and sharp-eyed netizens were quick to spot her baby bump. In recent days, the couple was seen sharing a moment of togetherness as they worshipped, with Rubina wearing a pink kurti that beautifully showcased her growing bump.
As Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla embark on this beautiful journey of parenthood, their fans and well-wishers are showering them with love and blessings, eagerly awaiting the arrival of the newest member of their family.
Congratulations to the couple!