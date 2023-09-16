Television | News

Rubina Dilaik, who captured hearts with her resilience and charm on the popular reality show Bigg Boss, is now all set to embark on a new and exciting journey as she officially revealed her pregnancy, proudly flaunting her baby bump for the very first time.

Bigg Boss 14 winner, Rubina Dilaik, recently took to social media to make a heartwarming and joyous announcement. The actress, who captured hearts with her resilience and charm on the popular reality show, is now all set to embark on a new and exciting journey as she officially revealed her pregnancy, proudly flaunting her baby bump for the very first time.

Rubina and her husband, Abhinav Shukla, recently embarked on a romantic getaway to Southern California, decided to share this beautiful moment with their well-wishers. Through a series of pictures from their vacation, Rubina showcased her radiant pregnancy glow and her adorable baby bump.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Rubina shared her excitement with the world, writing, “We promised we will TOGETHER explore the world since we started dating, got married and now will do ❤️AS A FAMILY 🧿❤️ welcoming the LITTLE Traveller soon!.” In the photos, the couple looked effortlessly stylish, with Rubina donning black trousers, a black t-shirt, and a grey shrug, while Abhinav sported a casual white hoodie paired with blue denim jeans.

This joyous revelation comes after fans had been speculating about Rubina’s pregnancy for a while. A few months back, she posted a video wearing a flowy maxi dress, and sharp-eyed netizens were quick to spot her baby bump. In recent days, the couple was seen sharing a moment of togetherness as they worshipped, with Rubina wearing a pink kurti that beautifully showcased her growing bump.

As Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla embark on this beautiful journey of parenthood, their fans and well-wishers are showering them with love and blessings, eagerly awaiting the arrival of the newest member of their family.

Congratulations to the couple!