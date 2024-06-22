Bigg Boss OTT 3: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Mocks Vada Pav Girl Chandrika Dixit Says, “Thappad Jhad Denge Toh…”

Former Bigg Boss contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee is well-known for using social media to convey her ideas about the entertainment industry, society, and politics. The Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress, who has been in numerous television shows, recently shared a harsh message intended for Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Chandrika Dixit, also known as the Vada Pav Girl. Check out the Instagram post below-

Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Mocking Note On Vada Pav Girl-

Devoleena’s Instagram story, a cryptic note without any direct mention, has left fans speculating. However, the context of her post strongly suggests that she’s taking a dig at Vada Pav girl Chandrika Dixit, the first contestant for Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Devoleena wrote, “So those who ask me Biggboss mein jaane ke liye kya karna padhtha hai? Kahan audition deni padhti hai?”

“Ans: Waise humare time pe asa nahi tha. Waqt badal gaya Hain Jazbaat badal gayee hai. Filhal k condition ko dekh kar main confirm hoon raaste pe continuously one month chillaiye, jhagda kijiye, 1-2 thappad jadh denge toh police station jaana padega jisse apki publicity mein chaar chaand lag jayega. Uske baad khud ko viral kijiyega. Bohot saara maadhyam uplabdh hai aaj kal. Bloggers ko bula lijiyega apka video banane.”

“And DRAMA Compulsory hai. Yeh sab hone K baad jab log apko gaali dene lage phir samjh jaana apka Biggboss mein selection hogaya.”

About Bigg Boss OTT 3-

Bigg Boss OTT 3 marks Anil Kapoor’s debut as a reality show host. Season 3 airs at 9 p.m. on Jio Cinema.