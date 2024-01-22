Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (15 – 21 January): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more

Anupamaa, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut over the last week saw Anuj feeling desperate to meet Anupamaa. He assumed that the lady working in Spice and Chutney, has to be Anupamaa. Anuj decided to talk to Adhya and get to know whether she had seen Anupamaa in the USA. Adhya lied to her father, fearing Anuj’s eagerness to meet her. Adhya told her father that they should never think of their painful past. On the other hand, Paritosh mustered courage and told Kinjal that Anupamaa was in the USA. Tapish met with an accident while saving Leela. Vanraj took him inside his house, and got his broken leg nursed. Tapish and Dimple grew closer, but had a fear of Vanraj. Adhik issued a warning to Vanraj and Pakhi, that he would go to the court for his daughter’s sake. Kinjal reunited with Anupamaa when she met her along with Pari at her restaurant.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week big drama with Abhira joining college. On her first day at college, Armaan entered the premises and was recognized as the big lawyer Armaan Poddar. Everyone gave Armaan a lot of respect and attention which angered Abhira. Dadisa created problems for Abhira as she demanded she cook breakfast and take care of other errands at home. Misunderstandings between Abhira and Ruhi developed when Abhira planned a date for Madhav and Vidya without being aware that Ruhi and Armaan were planning a big surprise party for the couple’s wedding anniversary. Ruhi fought with Abhira when Abhira wanted to send them on a date. In the fight, Ruhi revealed to Abhira that Armaan and Abhira were married only for a year’s duration. This shocked Abhira and she yelled at Armaan for breaking her trust. Armaan and Ruhi had a big fight later on.

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms saw over the last week, engaging drama with Preeta advising Shaurya on what is right and what is wrong. Shaurya confessed to his mistakes before Preeta and apologized for them. Later, Sandy took the blame on himself, which resulted in Shaurya getting released. Shaurya went to meet Preeta after he got out of jail. He called her ‘mom’ which made both of them emotional. Rajveer was given a huge appraisal by Karan, which shocked him. Further, Shaurya was angry at Rajveer’s appraisal and talked ill of him. Rajveer gave his first pay cheque to Preeta, which again was emotional. Preeta remembered Srishti and felt how proud she would have felt on the day. Preeta and Kavya got trapped in a bank. Preeta had gone to the bank to deposit Rajveer’s cheque. Just when Preeta and Kavya interacted, a few goons entered the bank, as a result of which they both were trapped inside the bank. Soon, Karan too entered the bank and got trapped. Kavya tried to voice out against the goons but was attacked by them. Preeta turned saviour for Kavya and shielded her.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB show produced by Neela Telefilms saw over the last week, Madhavi returning all of his belongings to Bhide as they held a sentimental value to him. Sonu won a badminton match against Tapu and Bhide wanted to celebrate the moment. Sodhi was happy as he bought his lucky car. However, the problem started when his new car broke down. The entire Gokuldham people searched for Sodhi’s friend, Sukhi everywhere. Sodhi decided to repair the new car. In the mall, Popatlal got lost and was searching for Tapu Sena. They met an unmarried girl in the mall, and Tapu Sena helped Popatlal in carrying out a good image in front of her. Popatlal and Anokhi, decided to go on a long drive. Sodhi volunteered to give his car for their long drive.

Chand Jalne Laga, the Colors show produced by Swastik Productions, saw over the last week, an enticing drama where Tara requested Nani to give Deva his surname. Nani took this as an opportunity to extract a promise of doing whatever she told, from Tara in return for the surname. Tara promised Nani and got the surname for Deva. Nani organized a big puja wherein she presented Deva with his surname and accepted him as a family member. However, Nani asked Tara to leave Deva and his house. Tara did not have any option but to leave the house, with fond memories of being with Deva. Tara tried to go to her own house, but was stopped by her Chachi from entering the house. Prakash got angry about Savitri giving Deva his due standing in the house. He left the house in rage. However, Savitra went behind him to the bus stop and told Prakash that she intended to take Deva’s property, hence giving him all the love. Tara overheard this and she decided to get back to Deva’s house and life.

Teri Meri Doriyaann, the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment saw over the last week, a big drama with Angad and Sahiba continuing to have differences owing to Sahiba’s continued trust in Garry. Angad could not accept that Garry could change for the better. Angad decided that he would part with Sahiba. They wanted to tell this to the family when they got to know that the family finalized Veer and Keerat’s wedding. For the sake of Veer, Angad decided to pretend to be happy with Sahiba. Angad enforced rules before Sahiba that they would pretend to be an ideal couple before their family. Sahiba did not want to act before the family. Seerat got to know about it and wanted to tell the family about Angad and Sahiba not being an ideal couple. Sahiba devices means to bring the same love and bond between Angad and Garry.

