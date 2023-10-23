Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (16 - 21 October): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more

GEC shows on Hindi Television are always high on drama!! IWMBuzz.com has always been at the forefront, giving our readers updates about newsbreaks related to TV, spoilers, and even engaging and interesting snippets of your favourite shows and actors. We extend our Updates on Television with a new Column that will bring together the interesting drama and high points in the week gone by.

Today being the first day of the new week, we put together the major happenings from your favourite shows over the last week.

Read on and gear up for a fantabulous new week!!

Anupamaa, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw Anupama getting deeply touched to meet the recipient of Samar’s organ. Later, she gets emotional as Sonu Rathod’s arrest marks the first victory in her fight. The Shahs grow anxious when Vanraj suddenly disappears from their home. Later, while Vanraj loses his control, Anupama and Anuj struggle to calm him. Meanwhile, Dimpy decides to fulfil Samar’s dream by winning a dance competition with his students. While Leela opposes Dimpy’s decision, Anupama supports her. Later, Pakhi shares the tragic news with Anupama and reveals to her that she can never conceive. Anupama handles her daughter. However, amidst all this, Anupama encourages her family to celebrate Navaratri for Samar’s happiness. Vanraj bursts out in rage when he comes to know the shocking news regarding Samar’s case. Later, Anupama motivates Vanraj to temper his anger to get justice for Samar. Devika pays a visit to Anupama’s house, encouraging her to fight for Samar.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw Akshara deciding to get an abortion without informing anyone about it. However, Abhimanyu makes it to her in time and stops her from going through with it. Muskaan apologises to Akshara for her mistakes and requests her to marry Abhimanyu. Later, the Goenkas celebrate as Akshara gives her consent for the marriage. Akshara pleads with Manjiri to accept Abhinav’s child for Abhimanyu’s happiness, but Manjiri sticks to her guns. Manjiri is shocked to learn that Abhimanyu has not changed his mind about marrying Akshara. Manjiri offers Akshara money to call off her wedding with Abhimanyu. Amid their argument, Akshara falls and loses consciousness. Akshara’s past anxiety about losing a child and enduring humiliation troubles her at the hospital. Later, she reveals to everyone that Manjiri did not shove her.

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms saw Nidhi hiring goons to kidnap Preeta. Nikhil and his accomplices mistake Srishti for Preeta and abduct her. Nikhil tells Nidhi that he has abducted Preeta. On the other hand, Pratham is shocked as Preeta asks him to help her chase them. Pratham helps Preeta, Mohit and Gurpreet find Srishti. Rajveer asks Shanaya to stay away from Shaurya, who overhears them. Meanwhile, Shaurya fights Sandy for saying that he likes Palki. Nidhi answers Rajveer’s phone and feels happy assuming that Preeta has been abducted. Meanwhile, Preeta comes to Rocky’s base to find Srishti but fails to see her.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB show produced by Neela Telefilms saw Jethalal bumping into Champaklal and Champaklal getting angry. Later, at his shop, Jethalal orders tea and accidentally spills it on his client, Vicky, who gets angry and insults Jethalal. Later, Jethalal finds out that Vicky is Babita’s friend’s husband. Jethalal and Vicky start fighting in front of Babita and Nisha. Babita tries to resolve the issue between Jethalal and Vicky. Later, Nattu Kaka tells Jethalal that there’s some issue with Vicky’s cheque that he gave Jethalal and he decides to talk to him. At home, Jethalal brings sweets for Taarak and tells him about his big deal and how everything went smoothly.

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment saw Elahi devising a plan to expose Jordan. She secretly takes his phone, takes Namrata’s contact number, and promises to help her. Jordan realizes his phone is missing but is distracted by Jahaan, giving Elahi time to manage the situation. Elahi calls Namrata and vows to bring justice. As Elahi waits for Namrata during the aarti, goons kidnap Namrata and her child. Elahi shocks everyone by slapping Jordan and exposes his truth about Namrata. Jordan tries to remove Namrata from the house, but Elahi brings divorce papers from Mata Rani’s idol, demanding her freedom. Namrata manipulates the situation, claiming Elahi and Jahaan planned to demean Jordan for a divorce. Maheep shows a photo of Elahi and Jahaan to everyone resulting in Jordan signing the divorce papers. Elahi leaves the house, stating she doesn’t want to be with either Jordan or Jahaan. The next day in court, Elahi gets the divorce from Jordan and heads to the railway station. Jordan vows to ruin Elahi’s life, making Jahaan worry about her safety. Elahi is stuck in a fire where Jahaan comes to save her. Jahaan tells Elahi that she shouldn’t be alone. Elahi argues with him, but Jahaan takes her to a temple and puts sindoor on Elahi’s forehead, symbolizing their marriage.

Teri Meri Doriyaann, the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment saw Sahiba regains consciousness at a secluded place and is shocked to realise that Romi has abducted her. Elsewhere, Angad gets suspicious about Romi. Angad intentionally gets injured and escapes from the police’s van when they stop to check on him. Elsewhere, Romi reveals how he abducted Sahiba with ease. Sahiba realises that Romi has turned into a crazy person because of the trauma of losing his mother. Elsewhere, the Brars are shocked to learn about Angad’s escape. Angad gets recognised in the Gurdwara, but he comes up with a clever plan to not get caught by the police. Meanwhile, Santosh blames Seerat for Sahiba’s death. Sahiba relentlessly struggles to flee from Romi’s clutches. On the other hand, after escaping from jail, Angad disguises himself to track down Sahiba. Romi shocks Sahiba by revealing that Angad is imprisoned on the charge of her murder. Meanwhile, Angad holds the daughter of a police officer hostage.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.