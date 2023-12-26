Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (18 – 24 December): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more

GEC shows on Hindi Television are always high on drama. IWMBuzz.com has always been at the forefront, giving our readers updates about newsbreaks related to TV, spoilers, and even engaging and interesting snippets of your favourite shows and actors. We extend our Updates on Television with a new Column that will bring together the interesting drama and high points in the week gone by.

Anupamaa, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, major drama with Anupamaa and Anuj arguing after the accident. Anuj concluded that Anupamaa always favoured the Shah family more than the Kapadia family. Even after marriage with Anuj, this equation never saw any change as per Anupamaa’s vision. Anuj told Anupamaa that he believed she ignored him and his family. Anupamaa was shocked by Anuj’s accusation and decided that they could end their marriage there. Anupamaa walked out of the house after wishing him luck. The show took a five year leap post which Anupamaa was seen living inside her house, oblivious of the outside world. She was popular by the name of Joshi Ben with her having more than a million followers on social media for her cooking. Devika insisted Anupamaa to fly to the USA after she got a chef’s job order in the restaurant Gujarat On A Plate in New York. Anupamaa mustered courage and decided to embark on her journey. On the other hand, it was shown that Vanraj had renovated his house and was hosting a big puja. Samar’s son was the apple of Vanraj’s eye and he had pampered him quite a lot. Kavya was living in the Shah house, but had put her kid in a hostel. Dimple was lost in the Shah house with her own son not giving her priority. Anupamaa reached the USA, but soon found that the restaurant which had hired her had already shut shop. She was shocked and was on the streets wondering what to do next. She was robbed on the streets, where she lost her handbag and other belongings. She did not have money to even buy water. She danced on the street to make some money.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, big drama with Abhira walking out of the Poddar house after a fight. She ended up at the Goenka house, and it was destiny’s play that Abhira got to do her Pagphere in her own house, which was Akshara’s house. Abhira felt emotional after she was asked to stay in Akshara’s room. When she went back to the Poddar house, Dadisa did not allow Abhira to enter the house. When Ruhi came to give her water, Dadisa asked Ruhi too to stand along with Abhira in the sun. Later, Armaan and Rohit came to their rescue when they were about to faint. Vidya later, talked for her daughters-in-law and got them in. Later, Armaan and Abhira indulged in some talk which made Ruhi uneasy. Swarna had a talk with Ruhi, asking her to concentrate on her married life with Rohit. Ruhi burst out in tears, that she could not forget her first love. This was overheard by Rohit and he was shocked. Armaan found out that his brother was troubled, but Rohit did not say anything to him. Rohit got aggressive and this worried Armaan more. Manish was humiliated by Sanjay which did not go down well with both Ruhi and Abhira. Later, Armaan told the family that Sanjay had to apologize to Manish Goenka. The Poddar family did the same.

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms saw over the last week, big drama with Shaurya not being able to express his love for Palki. This left him with no option but to get engaged to Shanaya. Later, Shaurya stole money from his house locker. Rajveer and Palki had a romantic moment in the kitchen. Shaurya bought drugs with the stolen money and wanted to place the drugs in Rajveer’s room and in his baggage. Unfortunately, before he could do so, there was a police raid in the Luthra company where Shaurya and Sandy were caught with drugs. They were arrested. Karan tried to talk to the judge about Shaurya’s arrest. The judge requested Shanaya to break her engagement with Shaurya. Preeta got to know from the news on TV about Shaurya’s arrest. Preeta visited Shaurya in the jail and assured him that he would be saved. Preeta saw the drug dealer and asked him to save Shaurya. The dealer refused to do so. Rajveer got jailed after a brush with some journalists. However, he was bailed by the Luthras. Palki was kidnapped by the drug dealer. Rajveer went to her rescue and reached the place where she was kept.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony Sab show produced by Neela Telefilms saw Roshan being worried over Sodhi’s whereabouts. She was seen going from house to house, looking for him. The men sought the help of Chachaji for their lies to save Sodhi. They were shocked to see that along with Sodhi, Jethalal was also missing. When Jetha came back, he told all that he was unaware of Sodhi’s whereabouts. Despite all the searches, Sodhi was not found. This forced Roshan to leave society and go to her parents’ place. Later, Sodhi came out of his hiding and apologised to Roshan. Finally, all was well between Roshan and Sodhi and they were seen inviting their friends to their wedding anniversary party.

Chand Jalne Laga, the Colors show produced by Swastik Productions saw over the last week, big drama with Deva marrying Tara to seek revenge from her. During the Bidaai ceremony, Tara was left all by herself in her house. Deva told Tara that he would not take her along if she cried. Tara held back her tears but ended up crying when Deva reminded her of her father. Deva left Tara behind and went home. Farwari brought Tara home. Sanmukhi was on a mission to find out if Deva had the birthmark on his body. When the eunuchs came to bless the newlyweds, Sanmukhi brought with her Deva’s photo as a child. But the photo slipped from her hand and was spotted by Tara. But Tara could not see the picture. Tara got to perform her Pehli Rasoi. But Deva was least interested in Tara doing any ritual. However, he was perturbed when he heard a big blast sound coming from the kitchen. He ran sensing danger to Tara.

Teri Meri Doriyaann, the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has over the last week seen big drama with Sahiba and Keerat dressed as cops, trying to trap Mannat. They were, however, shocked when Mannat took all the blame on herself. Brars received a big jolt when Yashraj took over the Brar Jewellers. He welcomed the Brar family to their company and introduced Garry as the new business head. Jasleen was shocked to see her son alive. Yashraj and Garry asked the Brars to get out of the company. Garry behaved badly with his mother Jasleen which led to her emotional outburst. Sahiba condemned Garry for being rude to his mother. Yashraj got into the Brar mansion and tried to modify it as per his interests. Brars stood firm as a family to fight him.

