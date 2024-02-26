Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (19 – 24 February): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more

GEC shows on Hindi Television are always high on drama. IWMBuzz.com has always been at the forefront, giving our readers updates about newsbreaks related to TV, spoilers, and even engaging and interesting snippets of your favourite shows and actors. We extend our Updates on Television with a new Column that will bring together the interesting drama and high points in the week gone by.

Today being the first day of the new week, we put together the major happenings from your favourite shows over the last week.

Read on and gear up for a fantabulous new week!!

Anupamaa, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw Anupama advising Shruti not to try to become like her in order to impress Anuj, as she might lose everything. Later, Shruti decides to leave Anuj’s house, so he requests that they keep their friendship. Adhya breaks down on discovering about Shruti’s decision to leave their life. Anupama rejoices at her first salary and Yashdeep invites her to the disco. However, amidst her happy moments, Anupama breaks down in tears thinking about Adhya’s hatred for her. Anupama’s world crumbles when Anuj delivers the shocking news of Adhya’s disappearance. Later, Anupama fiercely arrives to save Adhya from imminent peril. Adhya reacts viciously when Anupama anxiously calls her Chhoti. Later, Anupama explodes in rage, delivering a fitting response to Adhya’s mistreatment.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw Abhira beating up Yuvraj and forcing him to run away, while Ruhi telling Armaan that she can’t see him with Abhira anymore. Abhira lies to Armaan about Yuvraj so that he doesn’t cancel his trip for the case. Later, Yuvraj tries to kidnap Vidya, but Abhira stops him. Yuvraj threatens to kill Vidya if Abhira doesn’t come with him to Dubai. Later, Armaan gets worried by Vidya’s condition, while Madhav tries to find her kidnapper. Abhira gets scared when she learns that Yuvraj switched Vidya’s medicine. Later, she decides to agree to Yuvraj’s demand, but gets sad about leaving the Poddars. Kaveri explodes in anger when Abhira mistreats Ruhi. When an emotional Abhira prepares to depart the Poddar house, she confronts Armaan’s probing question. Abhira misbehaves with Kaveri in front of guests, and the latter angrily throws her out of the house. Later, Ruhi finds out that Abhira is trying to protect Vidya.

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, over the last week, saw Karan assuring Preeta of his support and waiting to ask Rajveer why he had been lying. Karan dreams of revealing Rajveer’s identity to the family and realises that he needs to wait for some time. Rajveer and Palki blame Shaurya for the issue between them, but Sandy comes to defend him. Rajveer gets upset to see Karan with Nidhi and decides to visit Anshuman. Nidhi and Shaurya are afraid when Karan tries to get to Rajveer. Rakhi regains consciousness and tells Karan about her fears. Rajveer accepts Anshuman’s offer to destroy Karan. Meanwhile, Palki learns that Rajveer has a grief because of Karan but fails to drop him home. Preeta calls Karan to ask him to bring Rajveer home. Karan visits the hospital to pay Srishti’s pending bills. He is hurt to overhear an intoxicated Rajveer confessing his grief to an unconscious Srishti. Karan brings an intoxicated Rajveer home. The next morning, Shaurya and Nidhi are worried when Karan says that he will make a big announcement at Kavya’s engagement. Meanwhile, Preeta tells Rajveer about her new job.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB show produced by Neela Telefilms, saw Tapu Sena and Popatlal planning to hide the gold chain truth from Bhide. Bhide claims he went to the temple for a new chain to spare Sonu’s feelings. Later, they come up with a plan to catch the scammer. Bhide discovers the soda shop empty, and Tapu Sena updates the Gokuldham men about Madhavi’s scam. Later, Jethalal and Iyer plan to act as police officers to gather evidence against the scammer at the CCTV shop. Bhide detects a secretive gathering unfolding without his knowledge, but Goli adeptly diffuses the situation with a clever explanation. The Mahila Mandal expresses interest in seeing Sonu’s gold chain, leaving Madhavi anxious about potential doubts regarding its authenticity. With Champaklal sensing a secret, the group eagerly awaits Jethalal’s departure for his shop. The Gokuldham men and Tapu Sena gather at Jethalal’s shop, with Jethalal and Iyer donning police disguises. Later, everyone warns them to steer clear of CCTV cameras. Some customers at Gada Electronics mistake Jethalal and Iyer for real policemen. The shopkeeper agrees to show them the recording and both of them find out more information about the scammer.

Doree, the Colors show produced by Jay Productions, saw Mansi mentioning to Kailashi about organizing an important puja at home. She asks Kailashi to sit for the puja and if she does so, then she won’t be able to get up before the puja gets over. Kailashi agrees and gives away her jewellery too before sitting for the puja. Mansi hands over the key to Doree and asks her to save Maai from the dark room in which Kailashi has locked Maai. Doree manages to save Maai and brings her down. Soon, Nani along with the police enters the haveli to find Doree. The latter comes and reveals Kailashi and Maai’s secret. She mentions how Kailashi cheated her sister and took her place. She is not Kailashi but her doppelganger and Maai is the real Kailashi Thakurain. Police and the family members get shocked to learn the truth. Kailashi foils Doree’s plan as she hides Maai and yet again Doree fails to expose Kailashi. Doree and Nani return home after facing humiliation at the haveli. Nani feels sad that Doree is being troubled by all and is facing problems after problems. Hence, she decides to end her and Doree’s life. Nani fools Doree and informs her that they are going to the place where her Baba has gone. She takes her to a cliff and mentions it to be her Baba’s favourite place. Nani makes Doree eat the poisonous kheer and she too eats it. Soon, the two fall unconscious near the cliff. Agni witnesses the two and decides to save their lives. Agni learns that they need herbs to kill the poison inside their body. Hence, Agni goes to the jungle to find that particular herb which can save Nani and Doree. However, while he tries to look out for the herb a swarm of bees attacks him. Agni saves himself from the bees’ attack and manages to save both Doree and Nani.

Teri Meri Doriyaann, the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment saw Jasleen trying to control Sahiba as she behaves restlessly before the guests. Manbeer decides to send Sahiba to the mental health clinic. Angad rushes to rescue Sahiba as she is forcibly taken to the mental hospital. Later, Angad confronts Manbeer in anger for his shocking decision against Sahiba. Angad makes Sahiba comfortable in his room and tells her that she will stay there until she gets better. Later, Angad finds drugs in Sahiba’s room and gets suspicious. Angad finds out that the powder he found in Sahiba’s room is causing all of her symptoms. Later, Veer sneaks into the house to harm Sahiba but gets spotted by Angad. Veer and Seerat plot against Sahiba by stealing Simran’s props for her show. Angad rushes to buy the props, unaware of the danger lurking around Sahiba. Seerat and Veer take advantage of Angad’s absence to execute their plan against Sahiba. While Angad rushes to Sahiba, he faces obstacles on his way.

