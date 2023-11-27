Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (20 – 26 November): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more

GEC shows on Hindi Television are always high on drama!! IWMBuzz.com has always been at the forefront, giving our readers updates about newsbreaks related to TV, spoilers, and even engaging and interesting snippets of your favourite shows and actors. We extend our Updates on Television with a new Column that will bring together the interesting drama and high points in the week gone by.

Anupamaa, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut over the last week, saw major drama with Anuj making the big decision of getting Baa and Babuji to the Kapadia house so that Anupamaa could take care of all under one roof without much stress. Pakhi, however, expressed her displeasure at this development. Dimpy faced a terrible situation when at night, she was bullied by a few men near her house. She entered her house and closed the door, but was bullied by the men who kept banging on the door and calling her. Dimpy’s bruises of the past were rekindled and she took a knife to safeguard her. Kavya was sleeping, hence it was up to Dimpy to handle the situation. Dimpy dragged the couches near the main entrance and blocked the way. She slept sitting down with the knife in hand. Kavya was scared for her and instructed Tapish to take care of her at the academy. At the academy, the same men came again to bully Dimpy. Tapish fought with them. And when Dimpy was scared, he consoled her. The men made a morphed MMS which depicted closeness between Dimpy and Tapish and sent it to one and all. Anupamaa and the other family members were shocked to see it. Pakhi blew it out of proportion and brainwashed Baa. Anupamaa though instilled courage in Dimpy and asked her to fight her battle. Anupamaa whipped the men who made the MMS, thus teaching them a good lesson.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, big drama with Armaan and Ruhi meeting at the temple and expressing their love for each other. Ruhi got an alliance from Rohit Poddar and she firmly told her family that she liked another guy, but needed time as she was getting to know the person. Manish assured that she would get all the time that she wanted. Abhira and Akshara lodged a complaint against Yuvraj as he killed the young man who had come with his wife for a honeymoon to the resort. Armaan and Akshara got a shocker when they got to know that they were to stand against each other in court in the case of Yuvraj. Armaan and Ruhi’s date got spoiled. Also, Armaan could not talk to Ruhi. And when Ruhi called, Armaan was in a state of shock, with his father being shot. Abhira answered the call and told Ruhi that he was not in the mood to talk. Ruhi misunderstood the whole matter and decided to break up with Armaan. She gave her consent to marrying Rohit. On the other hand, Armaan found out that Yuvraj was indeed the culprit and that he had lied to him.

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms saw over the last week, Shaurya getting annoyed at Karan for passing the deal of Rajveer. Shaurya yelled at Karan for being biased towards Rajveer. Karan told Shaurya that Rajveer deserved whatever he was getting. The Luthra family went to Shanaya’s house to fix the wedding of Shaurya and Shanaya. Rakhi planned to do their roka the next day. She also proposed the wedding of Rajveer and Palki and their roka on the same day. Rakhi expressed her wish to meet Rajveer’s mother to discuss about the alliance. However, Rajveer and Bua told them that she was away. Karan warned Shaurya for trying to kill Rajveer. He told him never to repeat the mistake. Preeta was happy to know that Rajveer and Palki’s wedding got finalized.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the SAB Sony show produced by Neela Telefilms saw Jetha and Taarak deciding to go to Ahmedabad to bring Daya back. But the police entered the society to arrest Jetha. All got shocked when the cops arrested Jetha without telling them the reason for the arrest. The society members protested against the arrest of Jetha. Even the Mahila Mandal prayed for Jetha. Jetha was shocked to see Bagha and Nattu Khakha in jail. Finally, Inspector Pandey told Jetha that he was arrested for threatening ACP Prithvi’s wife Jagruti in Ahmedabad. But Jetha denied that he did so. The Gokuldham members demanded the police to leave Jetha.

Chand Jalne Laga, the Colors show produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions saw over the last week, major drama with Dev and Tara in their semi-conscious state talking about their past. Tara talked about how she was forced to do whatever she did when the mansion was on fire. She told that her father wanted her to blame Deva. Tara said that she was to get Deva out of the juvenile sector but before she could do it, Deva died with a fire breakout in the place. Deva was also not in his senses when Tara told about all this. Later, Badshah proved to be their saviour as he opened the door. Tara and Deva forgot their conversation but Tara had a hint to Mr Malik being her Deva. She checked the legal document and found out that Mr Malik’s first name was Dev. She enquired with the servant who confirmed that he had not seen Deva’s dead body as the face was distorted. Tara decided to ask Mr Malik directly about whether he was Deva. When she went there, a girl came and hugged Deva. She turned out to be the sister of Deva, by the name Farvari. This raised doubt in Tara’s mind as her Deva was an orphan.

Teri Meri Doriyaann, the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment over the last week, saw Angad and Sahiba getting back home after losing the diamond. At home, the Brars hosted a Diwali party for which Yashraj was invited. He came along with his two friends, Parth and Mannat. At the party, Mannat saw Angad and called him as Suny Sood, and told all that he was her fiance. This shocked one and all. Angad tried to explain that Sunny seemed to be his look-alike. But Mannat refused to believe. Sahiba too tried to reason it out but to no avail. Mannat later showed the diamond ring that Sunny put on her during their engagement. Angad identified the ring to be the same diamond for which he had to take delivery. Angad later, sold the diamond for a big price. Keerat who was manhandled by her coach at the academy, confessed about it to Sahiba. Veer heard it and went to the academy to bash the coach. A big fight ensued with Veer getting beaten up. In the fight that happened, Veer expressed his love for Keerat. Yashraj came to Veer’s rescue and threw the coach from job. Sahiba took Veer to the hospital and got him home. All in the family were shocked to see Veer in such a state, and questioned him why he had to fight for Keerat. Veer openly expressed his love for Keerat which did not go down well with Gurleen. Gurleen dragged Keerat out of the house and threw her out. Later, Mandeep created a situation where she called the Sandhus and accused them of sending Keerat to trap Veer. Keerat too ended up expressing that she was in love with Veer. On the other hand, the buyers of the diamond got to know that it was a fake diamond. They lodged a case against Angad.

