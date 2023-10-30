Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (23 - 29 October): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more

GEC shows on Hindi Television are always high on drama!! IWMBuzz.com has always been at the forefront, giving our readers updates about newsbreaks related to TV, spoilers, and even engaging and interesting snippets of your favourite shows and actors. We extend our Updates on Television with a new Column that will bring together the interesting drama and high points in the week gone by.

Anupamaa, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week Devika, Anuj and Anupamaa joining hands in getting justice for Samar. They decided to fight back and get Sonu exposed. Anupamaa lost her self-control when Suresh Rathore instigated her. At the court, Sonu gave a judgement to release Sonu as there was a lack of witness in the case. Suresh Rathore and Sonu came to Shah’s house to share their happiness with the family. Vanraj reacted differently this time, without showing his anger. He told them that one day he would give them sweets after winning the case. Anupamaa took the brave move of bringing Dimpy to the Kapadia house. Pakhi did not like it at all. Anupamaa, Devika and Anuj planned to expose Sonu at the same restaurant and set up a plan. Anupamaa met Sonu at the restaurant and instigated him so much that he was forced to draw out his gun and aim it at Anupamaa. Sonu also confessed that this was the same gun with which he shot at Samar. All of his deeds were recorded with the CCTV camera being placed at the restaurant. The cops arrested Sonu, and Anupamaa was successful in getting Samar justice.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, engaging drama with Abhimanyu and Akshara’s marriage scheduled to happen in court. Manjiri who did not want her son to marry Akshara, took the drastic step of getting her son arrested on his wedding day for a fraud case. She took the help of Parth to frame Abhimanyu. Abhimanyu was arrested just before he could get married in court. Later, Akshara got to know from Shefali that it was Manjiri who did this. She was shocked, and asked her family never to tell Abhimanyu about it. Abhimanyu was released on bail, and he felt dejected. He confronted Parth to know why he did so. The Goenka family made sure to give Abhimanyu a warm welcome when he came out of jail. Abhimanyu was determined to know who was behind getting him arrested. Aarohi gave Abhimanyu the hint that he needed to ask his mother about it. When Abhimanyu met Manjiri, he realized that it was his mother who was responsible for his arrest. He did not utter a word to his mother and walked away. To bring peace to Abhimanyu’s life, the Goenka family went to a healing centre where Abhimanyu tried to meditate to feel better.

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms saw over the last week, major drama with Rajveer getting arrested when he went to the police station to lodge a complaint for Srishti going missing. Karan later came to the station and bailed him out by calling Rajveer his son. Rajveer later, saved Srishti when the godown she was in, was put to fire. However, he was stopped by a few goons. But Rajveer fought with them and took Srishti to a hospital. Preeta and Rajveer were worried for Srishti’s recovery. Nidhi made yet another attempt to kill Srishti in the hospital. Nidhi came to Srishti’s room and was about to strangulate her.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB show produced by Neela Telefilms saw over the last week Bhide informing the Gokuldham residents that they do not have enough budget to celebrate Navratri. In the meeting organized, Jethalal arrived early in order to listen to what Bhide had to say about him. Bhide later, asked Jetha to prove that he was the first to arrive at the meeting. Bhide got angry when he was questioned about the money in the society’s budget. Tapu Sena derived a solution to tackle the zero budget. Bhide was curious to know what Tapu Sena was up to. Tapu Sena welcomed all the guests and residents for the Navratri function. Meanwhile, tension mounted on the cheque that needed to arrive on time.

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment saw over the last week Seerat’s move to kill Elahi. She pushed Elahi into the lake. Jahaan felt that Elahi’s life was in danger and looked for her everywhere. Meanwhile, Elahi was saved and was admitted to a hospital where she slipped into coma. Jahaan later took the move of marrying Seerat for the sake of his family. Elahi got out of a coma and threatened to get Jordan and Seerat arrested. Seerat told Jordan of Elahi being alive. Jordan, however, planned to kill Elahi with a dagger. Elahi fought bravely to save herself. Elahi escaped Jordan’s threat and ran to stop Jahaan and Seerat’s wedding. Just when Jordan was about to put sindoor on Seerat’s hairline, Elahi entered and revealed to all that she was alive. Jahaan was happy to see her. Elahi expressed that she is the wife of Jahaan. When Elahi explained to Jahaan the wrong deeds of Seerat and Jordan he refused to believe her. However, the police stopped Jahaan from marrying Seerat as he was already married to Elahi. Elahi entered Jahaan’s house as his wife. But his family refused to accept her. Meanwhile, Elahi planned to expose both Seerat and Jordan.

Teri Meri Doriyaann, the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment saw over the last week big drama with Angad finding out the location of Rumi’s hideout. Meanwhile, Rumi made big plans to get married to Natasha aka Sahiba. Veer got arrested and was put behind bars for helping Angad. Sahiba garnered the strength to fight Rumi on her wedding day. She ran away from the hideout and even hurt Rumi. With Angad being on the run, Angad’s parents sent an emotional message to him on the radio, where they asked him to surrender to the police. Angad reached the vicinity of Sahiba’s parents and was recognized by the neighbours. They caught him and even called the police. Angad took the drastic step of holding Keerat hostage and trying to escape. He even told Keerat that he believed that Sahiba was alive and all of it was a plan of Rumi. Keerat trusted Angad and showed him a way to escape from the police. Angad got onto a bus to reach the jungle. Meanwhile, Sahiba continued to struggle and fight with Rumi to save herself.

