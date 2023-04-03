Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (27 March – 1 April): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more

Anupamaa, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw Vanraj finding Anupama and trying to manipulate her against Anuj. However, Anupama gives a befitting reply to Vanraj when he tells her to go back to his home. On the other hand, Anuj expresses his inner grief in front of his reflection. Maaya bumps into Anuj on the road and brings him home when he falls unconscious. Anuj wakes up and is ecstatic to see Anu while the latter asks about Anupama. He fails to respond to his queries. While Maaya concludes that fate wants her to be with Anuj and decides to not let him go back to Anupama. Later, Kanta tries to encourage Anupama to live for herself in a new way. Kanta decides to find Anuj and talk to him. She gets shocked to learn that Anuj is at Maaya’s place. Kanta confronts Anuj and demands that he acknowledges Anupama’s pain. Kanta asks Anuj to return. However, he refuses to return home. Anupama, on the other hand, eagerly awaits Anuj and Anu to come back to her.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw Abhir winning in the football match, but things quickly turn into anguish for Akshara and Abhinav when Abhir loses consciousness. Abhinav gets worried about Abhir and rushes him to the hospital. Abhinav and Akshara also lie about Abhir to Manish. Akshara has an emotional breakdown after learning about Abhir’s heart condition. Elsewhere, Abhinav is also shattered after learning shocking news. Akshara and Abhinav struggle to collect the money for Abhir’s surgery. Later, when the doctor refuses to operate on Abhir, Akshara pleads with the doctor. Akshara and Abhinav are taken aback by the doctor’s reference for Abhir’s treatment. Later, Akshara grows anxious as Abhinav decides to visit Udaipur and speak to Abhimanyu about Abhir’s treatment.

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms saw Preeta and Rajveer deciding to go to Mumbai wherein Preeta runs into Shaurya. Later, Shaurya’s rash driving causes the accident of a bus that is boarded by Preeta and Rajveer. He and his friends mock Rajveer for trying to catch them. Later, Palki helps all the injured passengers. Rajveer likes Palki who helps all the bus passengers. Palki, who is a medical student, boards everyone on her bus. Rajveer and Preeta arrive in Mumbai and visit a hospital along with other injured passengers. Palki mistakes Rajveer for a doctor and gets him to assist her in treating other injured passengers. Rajveer, because of her scolding, fails to explain to her that he is not a doctor. Soon, Palki tells Rajveer that she learned from Preeta that he is not a doctor. Palki finds out from Preeta that they are looking for a new house and helps them find shelter in Mumbai.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB show produced by Neela Telefilms saw Jethalal getting excited about the new scheme that Gada Electronics has been selected for and wishing to see Babita benefit from it. Later, Jethalal tells the society members about the scheme at Gada Electronics. All the society members look forward to making purchases to increase their probability of benefiting from the scheme. The society members are excited and looking forward to making purchases under the scheme offered by Gada Electronics. Tapu is also keen on marketing this scheme in the best possible way. Bagha and Natu Kaka make all the necessary preparations for the big day of the sale. However, Bawri comes to their store. Soon, Bagha and Nattu Kaka ask Bawri to hide before Jethalal reaches the store. But Jethalal manages to find her and asks her to leave. All the society members are impressed with the promotional video made by Tapu Sena, for the scheme offered by Gada Electronics. Jethalal shares his worries with Taarak about the probability of things not running smoothly. Later, a crowd assembles outside Jethalal’s shop but doesn’t enter the premises. Jethalal gets anxious when he sees there are no customers at Gada electronics.

Udaariyaan, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment saw Nehmat getting scared when Advait comes to meet her, and she screams for help. However, Advait warns her and leaves. On the other hand, Ekam rushes to the police station to confirm if Advait has left his cell, but he loses his calm when Advait starts taunting him. Ekam is delighted as he prepares to begin his romantic journey with Nehmat. Jasmine, on the other hand, secretly gives Ekam a suspicious medicine and devises a plan to remove Nehmat from Ekam’s life. While Nehmat puts her life at risk to save Ekam, she admits him to the hospital. She is in utter shock to learn of his heart attack and volunteers to stay by his side. Ekam prepares to arrive at the wedding venue to marry Nehmat. Later, as Ekam becomes suspicious of Advait’s motives, he calls Advait and warns him to stay away from Nehmat’s happiness. While Ekam worries about Nehmat, he arrives at her house to protect her. Ekam becomes delighted as he finally prepares to marry Nehmat. Meanwhile, Nehmat refuses to marry Ekam at the wedding venue. Ekam is taken aback by her unexpected decision. Nehmat refuses to marry Ekam and intends to depart. However, Ekam attempts to persuade Nehmat by reminding her of their past joyful times.

Teri Meri Doriyaann, the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment saw Veer taking Sahiba’s side and telling the Brars about the previous night’s incident. On Daarji’s order, Angad agrees to apologize to Sahiba for his misconduct. Mandeep plans to teach Sahiba a lesson when the latter humiliates her in front of Akaal. Later, a disguised Keerat comes to the Brar mansion to meet Sahiba. Sahiba is shocked to see Keerat at the house while Akaal stops Angad from throwing her out of the house. Later, Angad discovers Seerat’s hideout and decides to confront her. Garry informs Seerat that Angad has found her and she runs away before Angad enters the room. Later, Angad misunderstands Sahiba and thinks that she is helping Seerat to hide out. Angad decides to go to Sahiba’s house to find Seerat. Hence, he agrees to take part in the Pag Phera ritual with Sahiba. Mandeep declares that Angad will not go to Sahiba’s house with her, but Angad convinces her to let him go.

