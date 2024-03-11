Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (4-9 March): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more

GEC shows on Hindi Television are always high on drama. IWMBuzz.com has always been at the forefront, giving our readers updates about newsbreaks related to TV, spoilers, and even engaging and interesting snippets of your favourite shows and actors. We extend our Updates on Television with a new Column that will bring together the interesting drama and high points in the week gone by.

Today being the first day of the new week, we put together the major happenings from your favourite shows over the last week.

Read on and gear up for a fantabulous new week!!

Anupamaa, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw Anupama focussing on organising the stalls while Anuj observing her from a distance. Meanwhile, Leela and Vanraj depart for America. Titu overhears Pakhi’s plan against Adhik and informs Dimple. Later, Dimple and Titu inform Adhik about Pakhi’s next vile move. Elsewhere, Anupama is astonished by Vanraj and Leela’s presence at Paritosh’s home. Anupama furiously gives a befitting reply to Vanraj when the latter insults Yashdeep. Anupama breaks down emotionally after recalling the humiliations she has endured. Later, Vanraj gets angry when Anupama accuses Paritosh of stealing her money. Paritosh makes a promise to Vanraj after their confrontation. Anupama worries about facing Vanraj and Leela at the food fest and the ensuing consequences. Later, Vanraj and Anuj unexpectedly meet and engage in a satirical exchange.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw Abhira coming up with clever ideas for the fundraiser and convincing Kaveri to dance with her on stage. Later, Abhira helps Armaan and Ruhi reconcile. As a stranger mocks Ruhi’s appearance, Abhira defends her. Meanwhile, Swarna confides in Manish about her plan to bring Ruhi back from the Poddar house. The Poddars are shocked when Kaveri acknowledges Rohit’s death, and Vidya tries to change her mind. Later, Kaveri speaks to the Goenkas about Ruhi’s future. Abhira promises Manish to persuade Ruhi for a second marriage. Elsewhere, Armaan feels devastated after learning the truth about his relationship with Madhav. Kaveri refuses to answer Abhira’s questions before her prosecution. Armaan, provoked by Abhira’s conduct, decides to oppose one another in court. The children of the Poddar family blame Abhira for going against Kaveri, while Ruhi calls Abhira selfish. Later, Kaveri questions Abhira about her family.

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms saw Shaurya worrying about why Karan has Preeta’s photo. A sage asks Karan to worship Lord Shiva to get Preeta back. Karan invites Preeta and Gurpreet to ‘Maha Shivaratri’ Puja. At Karan’s request, the doctor appoints Preeta to give physiotherapy sessions to Dadi. Shaurya sees Rajveer losing a bid to Anshuman. Palki confronts Rajveer, who waits to destroy Karan’s business with Anshuman. Rajveer tells Palki about Karan hurting his mother. Shaurya apprises Karan of how Rajveer deliberately lost a bid. Gurpreet wonders if Karan knows about Preeta’s condition and wants to bring her home. A female pundit conducts a play about Lord Shiv on the occasion of ‘Maha Shivaratri’ for the Luthras. They are stunned to see Preeta arrive there. Daljeet is shocked when Rakhi asks Preeta to leave. Karan tells the family about Preeta’s partial amnesia and a few precautions. Nidhi feels this can risk her place, and Rajveer sets out to bring Preeta back. Dadi gets emotional when Preeta treats her.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB show produced by Neela Telefilms saw Popatlal daydreaming of a birthday celebration filled with well-wishes for his swift marriage but he is determined not to be pitied so he resolves to steer clear of meeting anyone on his special day. Despite the Tapu Sena’s sincere attempt to wish him, Popatlal plays elusive, turning off his phone and celebrating in solitary splendour. Later, Popatlal overhears everyone talking about his marriage. Bhide wishes Popatlal on the society board but can’t reach him. They ask Abdul about Popatlal’s whereabouts. Meanwhile, Sodhi and Bhide plan a party, unknowingly overheard by Champaklal. Taarak contacts Popatlal’s boss but discovers he is not there either. Gokuldham residents believe Popatlal is engaged in a vital sting operation. Later, Popatlal receives an urgent office assignment, now faced with the task of leaving discreetly for the mission. Abdul gives Popatlal a disguise to go incognito outside Gokuldham. When he encounters Mahila Mandal, Abdul concocts a tale to conceal Popatlal’s identity. Gokuldham residents and Popatlal’s colleagues kidnap Popatlal and take him to his surprise party. Popatlal tells everyone why he didn’t want to celebrate his birthday with them.

Doree, the Colors show produced by Jay Productions saw Doree dresses as Shiv to evoke memories of Ganga. However, Agni leaves Doree despite protests. Doree hears Shiv Katha and decides to perform Shiv Tandav. Meanwhile, Agni wanders into the forest and gets stuck in quicksand, calling for help. Later, Mansi hears him and rushes to assist. As Doree dances Tandav, Neelu spots suspicious women dropping a pot near her. everyone tries to stop Doree, but she continues dancing on broken pots, expressing her fear of losing Baba again. Mansi puts in great effort to save Agni from quicksand, and Agni eventually agrees to stay after seeing Mansi’s concern for Doree. Later, Doree is relieved and hugs Agni and pleads for him not to leave. Everyone is shocked by Agni’s change of heart. Mansi observes Doree and Agni together, and they all proceed to do the arti. Kailashi Devi is shocked to find a snake on the Shivling during Jal Abhishek. Purohit instructs her to fetch Ganga Jal from the river. Meanwhile, in the basti, Pandit asks Agni to get Ganga Jal as well. Kailashi Devi and Agni both head to the river with their respective containers. In the meantime, Kailashi Devi and Ganga narrowly miss each other while fetching Ganga Jal. Later, Sattu witnesses Agni and Kailashi Devi’s interaction and rushes to inform Doree. Doree rushes to the Haveli and at the same time Ganga is attacked by a snake as he rushes to the gate. Doree encounters snakes blocking her path but plays her damru, causing them to retreat. Agni and Doree enter the Haveli, where Doree worries about Kailashi Devi’s intentions towards Agni. As they enter, Doree’s damru falls, revealing poisoned sarbat prepared by Komal. However, Doree rushes to warn Ganga as Kailashi Devi appears to drink the poison. Doree alerts Kailashi Devi about the poison, prompting Kailashi Devi to raise her hand to hit Doree, but Agni intervenes.

Teri Meri Doriyaann, the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment saw Sahiba seeking aid in locating Angad, as she unwittingly plunges into danger. Angad grows agitated as Seerat administers medical treatment against his will. Seerat and Yashraj hatch a devious scheme to disrupt Angad and Sahiba’s lives. On the other hand, Angad struggles to escape from Seerat’s clutches. Angad attempts to flee but is interrupted by Seerat’s return. While the Brars try to locate Angad, Sahiba becomes suspicious of Seerat’s odd behaviour. Seerat panics when Sahiba and the Brars knock on her door. In an attempt to hide him in the basement, Seerat pushes Angad down the stairs. Angad makes noises in the basement to let the Brars know of his presence, but Seerat’s accomplice distracts them. Later, Seerat tells Angad about her wedding plan. Seerat desires a grand wedding and forcibly takes Angad’s blood sample. Meanwhile, Sahiba searches for clues to locate Angad.

