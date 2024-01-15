Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (8-13 January): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more

GEC shows on Hindi Television are always high on drama. IWMBuzz.com has always been at the forefront, giving our readers updates about newsbreaks related to TV, spoilers, and even engaging and interesting snippets of your favourite shows and actors. We extend our Updates on Television with a new Column that will bring together the interesting drama and high points in the week gone by.

Anupamaa, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw Leela complaining to Vanraj about Pakhi’s behaviour, but he takes Pakhi’s side. Later, Vanraj shares his wish to move to a new home with the Shahs, but Leela claims that Hasmukh will never agree. Emotions run high as Anuj and Anupama come face to face. Anuj is devastated to realise that his meeting with Anupama was a hallucination. Later, Yashwant’s mother forces him to give Anupama her job back. The next day, Anuj spots Anupama in a cab and gets injured while trying to approach her. Anuj revels in eating the food prepared by Anupama and demands to visit the restaurant. In her attempt to stop Anuj and Shruti from meeting Anupama, Adhya fakes a panic attack. Later, Paritosh ignores Anupama even after spotting her.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw Abhira arguing with Dadi Sa as she decides to exclude Armaan from a family ceremony. Further, Abhira’s action leaves Dadi Sa shocked. Ruhi confronts Abhira about speaking to Manish behind her back and finds out about his heart attack. Later, Swarna blames Armaan for ruining three lives. Manish reveals his wish to take Ruhi back to the Goenka house, but Kaveri refuses. Later, Kaveri and Armaan find Ruhi in a terrible condition. Kaveri declares that Ruhi will be banished from the Poddar family if she returns to the Goenka house. Later, Abhira shares good news with Armaan about passing in exam. Krish’s father belittles him for not wanting to be a lawyer. However, Armaan takes a stand against his family and demands a change for Krish and Charu’s sake. Abhira urges Armaan to speak to Kaveri about her future, but he advises her to have patience. Further, Abhira takes matters into her own hands and speaks to Kaveri.

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms saw Preeta getting a head injury while defending Rajveer and the Luthras against Vicky and his gang. At the hospital, an unconscious Preeta holds Karan’s hand. Nidhi gets upset when Karan talks about the flaws in her upbringing methods. Rajveer is worried when the doctors ask him about Preeta’s loss of memory. Mohit suggests that Rajveer take Preeta away. Rajveer takes Preeta out of the hospital with Mohit’s help. Preeta’s departure upsets Karan, who decides to talk to the doctors about her state. The doctors are sure that Preeta has lost her memory. Karan learns that Preeta has lost her memory but fails to hear the doctor completely. Surya accepts a bribe from Nidhi in exchange for helping Shaurya get released. The next day, Karan prepares to get Shaurya released. Surya claims at the press conference that Shaurya is a drug trafficker. On the other hand, Preeta has a bad dream and feels worried for Shaurya. Preeta visits Shaurya in jail and is shocked to learn that Nidhi is his step-mother. Preeta asks Shaurya and Rajveer to end their enmity.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB show produced by Neela Telefilms saw Bagha crafting a sales-boosting poem for Gada Electronics. Simultaneously, Bawri pitches a new scheme to Jethalal, Bagha, and Nattu Kaka. Bhide urges Madhavi to organize their home, leading her to decide to declutter by discarding unnecessary items. Bhide insists on keeping his old belongings, explaining their sentimental value to Madhavi. Abdul tells Bhide about garbage being dumped in the society office, in front of Madhavi. Later, Madhavi discovers the truth, realizing both Bhide and Sodhi deceived her. Popatlal and Madhavi covertly sell Bhide’s old items, intending to keep it a secret from him. Bhide confides in Goli about the situation, and Goli offers him wise counsel. Bhide seeks Taarak’s assistance to persuade Popatlal about the importance of his old belongings. Popatlal tries to buy Bhide’s box, but the shopkeeper refuses to sell it. Later, Madhavi shares her diary with her friends. Madhavi loses her old walkman, which makes her understand the attachment Bhide had to his old belongings. Madhavi and Sonu decide to go to the shop and bring Bhide’s belongings back.

Chand Jalne Laga, the Colors show produced by Sidharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions saw after delivering a successful business presentation, Tara expressing gratitude to Deva for his support. Following this, Jyoti’s husband confronts Deva and humiliates him in front of everyone. Deva is infuriated by Jyoti’s husband’s disrespectful behaviour towards women. Subsequently, Jyoti apologises to Deva on her husband’s behalf and encourages him to celebrate Makar Sankranti together. Tara earns admiration by successfully performing the rituals of Makar Sankranti. Following this, she meets with Deva and presents a lovely gift. Tara is filled with joy as she gathers Deva and his family to celebrate the festival of Makar Sankranti. Jyoti apologises to Deva on her husband’s behalf and tries to take care of her husband. However, Jyoti’s husband humiliates her and forcefully applies makeup on her. Deva approaches Prakash and informs him of the rights of women after he mistreats his wife. However, Prakash belittles Deva by asking him about his father’s whereabouts and using his fictitious surname.

Teri Meri Doriyaann, the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment saw Angad rejecting Garry’s plea and recalling his tortures towards the Brars. Keerat tries to encourage Veer when he gets upset about his career. Akaal declares that Garry will live in the house like the rest of the family. Further, he reveals that Simran’s kind words changed his mind about Garry. Angad agrees to respect Akaal’s decision, but he promises Garry that he will never forgive him. Later, Angad refuses to take help from Sahiba. The Brars feel proud of the success of Veer’s first song. Further, to their delight, Sahiba’s innovative plan helps salvage Angad’s struggling family business. Sahiba feels overjoyed, wishing to celebrate her first Lohri with Angad. However, Angad pays no heed to her and refuses to celebrate. During the Lohri celebrations, Akaal promotes Angad to the position of MD at the Brar Jewellers. However, problem arises when Angad’s brawl with Garry comes to light.

