Biggest TV Twists Of Last Week (1 – 7 April): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more

Anupamaa, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week Anupamaa being mocked by Vanraj and Paritosh for her decision to participate in the Superstar Checf contest. However, Anupamaa was determined to do her best. At the audition round, she made Shahi Paneer and impressed the judges. She was selected for the competition. However, a mishap happened and Anupamaa fell down while dancing. At the hospital, Anupamaa got to know that while she had injured her hand, Adhya had injured her leg. Both of them were treated at the same place. Seeing Adhya and Anuj fear for the injection, Anupamaa gave them the support. Anupamaa worried over her participation and was determined that she could cook with her left hand. However, the judges had their own doubts. Dimpy decided to move away from Tapish, fearing Vanraj. She asked Tapish to move on in life and forget her. When Vanraj got angry at Dimpy, she rebelled and told him that she was marrying Tapish and also claiming the custody of her son at the court.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, big drama with Abhira getting to know that Krish can walk, but was feeling diffident to do so because of his father. Abhira showed the truth to Armaan when Krish got up on his own. Both Abhira and Armaan made a plan so that Krish went all out and told his family about dance being his passion. They made him dance at the inaugural function at the office. Dadisa and Sanjay felt embarrassed but Dadisa accepted Krish’s decision in front of the media. However, she told the media that Krish would never accept monetary help from his family to follow his dream. Dadisa’s idea was that Krish could not survive without monetary help and would soon leave the dance. Ruhi realized that Armaan and Abhira were getting closer and fretted. Abhira started developing an interest in Armaan and started dreaming about him. Abhira planned to celebrate Akshara’s birthday and wanted to get a collage of her father and mother made big. Manish too sent a picture of Akshara and wanted to frame it. However, their portraits got exchanged, which made both realize that there was someone else who knew about Akshara.

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms saw over the last week, major drama with Palki calming down the anxiety and fear of Kavya before her marriage. Rajveer felt jealous as Palki wore Shaurya’s selected dress for the mehendi function. This made Shaurya happy. Kavya doubted on Varun when he got up midway during the mehendi function. She saw her talking to someone and it being an intense situation. However, Roma told Kavya that all was fine. Rajveer accused Karana that he was responsible for Nidhi trying to kill herself. He further put down Karan by saying that all the ladies in his life decided to end their lives. Rajveer named Preeta when asked by Rakhi.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB show produced by Neela Telefilms saw over the last week, Popatlal getting to know that the males of the Gokuldham Society were partying, but did not invite him as he was not married. Popatlal broke this news to the ladies. The men’s program for the night was disrupted with Chachaji’s arrival. The men planned to fool Popatlal and the ladies on April Fool’s Day. The ladies and Popatlal faked their plan and pretended to be drunk heavily. There was an issue with the AC at Jethalal’s house with both Tapu and Babuji having conflicting ideas. At the same time, Babita’s AC stopped functioning. Jetha volunteered to repair it.

Doree, the Colors show produced by Jay Productions saw Kailashi Devi confess that she killed Ganga. But Agni could not hear it as there was water in his ears. Agni’s memory was rekindled when he bumped into Bhola who was holding a broken moon charm. Doree prayed to Sankata Mata to get the memory of Ganga back. Ganga saved a child who was put in a basket. He recollected his past when he saved Doree.

Teri Meri Doriyaann, the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment saw over the last week, big drama with Angad saving Akeer from a car accident. Sahiba was shocked to see Angad and also realize that she had saved Simran. She went home in a disillusioned state which worried Diljeet and family. Diljeet took part in the cycle race to get the cycle as a prize for his son. However, his asthmatic nature stopped him from doing well in the race. He fell down, thus failed to win it. However, Angad saw the dedication of the father and changed the prizes so that Diljeet who won the second prize got the cycle. Sahiba added Diljeet’s name in Akeer’s birth certificate which made him happy. Angad wanted to thank the lady who had saved Simran. He met Sahiba, but Sahiba did not turn her face to face Angad. Instead, she refused to see him.

