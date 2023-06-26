Biggest TV Twists Of Last Week (19 - 25 June): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more

GEC shows on Hindi Television are always high on drama!! IWMBuzz.com has always been at the forefront, giving our readers updates about newsbreaks related to TV, spoilers, and even engaging and interesting snippets of your favourite shows and actors. We extend our Updates on Television with a new Column that will bring together the interesting drama and high points in the week gone by.

Anupamaa, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week big drama happening in the Shah house. The outburst between Dimple and Baa resulted in Baa leaving the house, all humiliated. It needed Anupamaa to console Baa and get her back in the house. Anupamaa gave a huge talk on how a joint family runs and how every individual in the house can contribute to peace and happiness in the family. She also realized that certain things cannot be set right, and asked Dimple and Samar to look for a new home and move out as soon as possible. She told them that this move will at least keep relationships intact. However, Dimple panicked and apologized to Baa and Anupamaa. Seeing this, Paritosh too wanted to stay away from his family, but Kinjal and Anupamaa refused to permit him. Vanraj decided to take things in his hand as the clock was ticking for Anupamaa to leave for the USA. Vanraj asked Kinjal to handle her life and take an important decision. Vanraj too mended his ways and brought Kavya back home. Anupamaa who was all set to leave for the USA was caught in a plan of deceit as Nakul competed with her in a dance act, thereby injuring her. Anupamaa got hurt on her leg and found it difficult to even walk. Will Anupamaa be able to travel to the USA?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week Dev’s plan being exposed by Kairav and Abhimanyu. Just when Muskan’s past came out, Kairav with the help of Abhimanyu nabbed Dev and brought him home. Dev confessed before all that Muskan was innocent and that he was trying to trap her for money. With all problems sorted, the wedding rituals of Kairav and Muskan started. However, Abhinav had a tough time as he was confronted by Manjiri who showed him the reality of Abhimanyu and Akshara’s closeness and told Abhinav that they deserved a last chance. All of this made Abhinav feel as though he was an outsider. Aarohi heard this conversation and wondered whether to tell Akshara about Abhinav’s grief. Akshara even found out that Abhinav was lost in himself and was emotional. She tried to ask him about it but he did not reply properly. Abhinav’s dilemma increased with varied situations that showed him Akshara and Abhimanyu’s closeness. Meanwhile, Abhinav overheard Abhimanyu and Akshara talking about Abhir knowing that Abhinav is not his father. Abhinav walked away from the wedding venue before the wedding muhurat, and this left all puzzled. Akshara confronted Abhinav on the road and asked him about what happened. They both decided to talk it out after Muskan’s bidaai. Kairav and Muskan got married.

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms over the last week saw the killer entering the Luthra house to take away Preeta. However, Shaurya and Rajveer came to the rescue and fought with the contract killer. The contract killer trapped Shaurya and tried to kill him. However, Rajveer saved him at the nick of the time. Shaurya however, sustained an injury on his hand, which was nursed by Palki. Nidhi later got a call from the contract killer about Preeta being dead. Raja, the contract killer got caught later on, and made a big revelation that he was hired by one person in the family. Nidhi distracted the killer and the blame in the meanwhile, fell on Rajveer. However, Rakhi miraculously saved Rajveer from getting arrested.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB show produced by Neela Telefilms saw over the last week, Jethalal getting scared of Anjali’s diet breakfast and running away. Anjali wanted Taarak to take an off from work as it was their anniversary. Taarak sought for Jetha’s help to take a day’s leave from office. Taarak and Bagha made a plan and it required Bagha to call Taarak’s boss. At the same time, Jethalal had a very important meeting and wanted Taarak to accompany him. So he asked Taarak to take leave from work. Taarak instead asked Jetha to take Nathu Khakha and Bagha for his meeting. Taarak even requested Jetha to stay quiet and allow the other two to crack the deal. Bagha tested his English vocabulary and Jethalal liked it.

Udaariyaan, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment saw over the last week Sartaj doing the unexpected by turning the Randhawa house into his name. Sartaj announced to one and all to go out of the house. Ekam had an argument with Sartaj, but nothing helped as there were signatures of Ekam in the document that Sartaj carried. With this, Nehmat was successful in sending Ekam away from the Randhawa house. Ekam was furious that Nehmat insisted on staying with Sartaj and did not come along with him. Later, Nehmat made the big move of going forward with the marriage plan that Ekam had made. Her idea was to prove before Ekam the goodness of Harleen and how Ekam has been cheating on her. Ekam finally realized his selfishness and decided to go back to Harleen. Meanwhile, Jasmine shot the video where Nehmat forced Ekam to marry her. Harleen was angry at Nehmat. But when Ekam arrived, he cried and confessed all that he did before Harleen. Harleen stopped believing him and did not allow Ekam to come near. However, Ekam continued to plead for forgiveness from Harleen. Meanwhile, Sartaj and Nehmat returned the house of the Randhawas back to Ekam and walked away. Back home, Nehmat wanted to work and earn money for herself.

Teri Meri Doriyaann, the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment saw over the last week the shocking drama created by Kiara’s pregnancy. Sahiba tried helping Kiara and tried to talk to her boyfriend Jatin. However, when Sahiba met Jatin, she found him to be not loyal. Jatin wanted Kiara to abort the kid and even feared marrying her. Sahiba decided to follow Jatin and soon she got to know that Jatin was married and even had a kid. Sahiba exposed this truth to Kiara who was shattered. Back at the Brar house, Sahiba faced taunts for being pregnant even when she did not have any relationship with Angad. However, Kiara saved Sahiba by telling the family all of the truth. Kiara fainted and she was taken to the hospital. Kiara lost her kid but the family gathered to give her support. Brars were happy that Sahiba handled the situation well and took care of the family’s image. Angad later gave Sahiba and her father Ajeet a surprise by showing them the remade shop. He also struck a deal with Ajeet that he will make jewel designs for Brar Jewellers. Sahiba decided that she will resume her studies and become a graduate in fine arts.

