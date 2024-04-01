Biggest TV Twists of Last Week (26 – 31 March): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more

Anupamaa, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week saw Anupamaa handing over Paritosh to the police at the Holi function. However, Anuj thought about Paritosh’s arrest and its consequences on the family, especially on Pari. He talked to his client and helped in withdrawing the case, which enabled Paritosh’s bail. Paritosh came home and yelled at his mother. Anupamaa got angry at Anuj for bailing Paritosh, and confronted him. Anuj categorically told Anupamaa that he could not see her hurt and disturbed, and hence took the decision. However, Anuj later fired Paritosh from his job. Paritosh and Vanraj blamed Anupamaa for it and questioned her values as a mother. Meanwhile, Anupamaa got to know about Yashdeep’s restaurant being in debt and decided to take part in the International Cooking Competition to help Yashdeep in clearing his loans.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week big drama, with Krish selling his bike when his father Sanjay refused to enrol him to the art college. He sold his bike and got himself enrolled in the college. This angered Sanjay and Dadisa. Dadisa ordered that Krish be sent to the USA to study law. Krish decided to run away from the house, when Armaan and Abhira gave him support and asked him to fight for his own cause. Amidst the Holi grandeur, both Abhira and Ruhi were about to spill the big secret that they both hid. Armaan stopped Abhira, while Ruhi’s confession was not heard. Ruhi continued to grow insecure seeing Armaan and Abhira’s closeness. Krish was about to take part in a dance event when a fight between him and his father resulted in Krish’s fall. This led to Krish suffering a fracture on his leg. Sanjay pushed Krish which led to the accident, and Abhira was witness to it. However, Ruhi who was standing a bit faraway was blocked by people and had no clear sight of what happened. She did not see Sanjay pushing Krish. Abhira blamed Sanjay for the mishap while Ruhi totally denied this happening.

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms saw over the last week, big drama with Shaurya blaming his father Karan for Nidhi’s suicide attempt. Karan got arrested and was put behind bars. Preeta consoled him and tried as much to talk to Shaurya. Nidhi too testified against Karan to the police. Later, Nidhi took back her complaint and was discharged. At home, Karan took special care of Nidhi. Kavya’s mother-in-law came to the Luthra house and got angry at calling off the wedding. She called someone and spoke at length to avenge the Luthras. Later, the wedding responsibilities were handled by Nidhi. She decided to give the Mehendi responsibility to Preeta.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB show produced by Neela Telefilms saw over the last week, Bawri’s parents arriving. Bawri and Bagha requested Jetha to meet them. Jetha and his friends joined together to plan an April’s Fool prank on the Gokuldham people. Everyone played pranks; Anjali made Taarak drink green juice, and we also saw the Gokuldham men planning a big prank on others. They revealed fake stories at home and assembled at the clubhouse. But Bhide could not escape from home and was stuck. Jetha planned to get Bhide out of the house so that he too could be included in their plan.

Doree, the Colors show produced by Jay Productions saw over the last week, Ganga behaving wildly during the Holika Dahan. Doree got worried for her father’s safety and entered the Thakur house as a boy by name Bhola. At the Holi event, Mansi’s son and Bhola had a fight after which Bhola was pushed into a colour tub. Doree was worried as her real identity would get exposed. Mansi and Ganga had a romantic time during Holi. They played with colours. Mansi fell on Ganga and the two enjoyed a close moment.

Teri Meri Doriyaann, the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment saw over the last week big drama, with Akeer getting selected to participate in the International Quiz Competition which was scheduled to happen in Ludhiana. Sahiba was shocked to hear about Ludhiana, and refused to send Akeer. Daljit understood the delicacy of the situation and tried to cheer up Akeer. Akeer grew angry at his parents for not allowing him to go. Akeer left home and travelled to Ludhiana alone, with his papers, in order to participate in the competition. Daljit and Sahiba got to know about it and went on the bike to Ludhiana. Angad was the judge for the competition. Simran and Akeer had a fight at the venue, resulting in Simran removing Akeer’s name from the competition. Akeer grew sad about the development. Sahiba and Daljit came to the venue and looked around for Akeer. Daljit sang their favourite song and united with his son Akeer. Akeer did not like to participate in the event and cited his parents getting disrespected. Sahiba, Akeer and Daljit left the venue when Simran saw a glance at Sahiba. She fell into a truck when she climbed up to view Sahiba. She fell unconscious in the truck, after which the truck started to its destination. Angad was tense with Simran not being found. Simran sent out a clue to Angad, which he followed. Daljit was unloading the same truck in Panesar, when he found Simran’s phone. But Simran had got down the truck. Daljit wondered whose phone it was and even called the number of Angad. Angad reached the destination and got Daljit arrested for the crime. Daljit kept telling Angad that he did not know anything about the girl.

