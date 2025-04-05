Celebrating Anupamaa Actress Rupali Ganguly’s 48th Birthday With Her 5 Iconic Roles

Rupali Ganguly is a well-known TV actress in the town. She is currently appearing in the top TV show Anupamaa, produced by Rajan Shahi. The show has been successfully running for the last five years. Today, on 5th April 2025, the actress turns 48 years old and, to celebrate her special day, we will take a look at iconic roles throughout the years.

1) Anupamaa: Currently the actress appears in this show produced by Rajan Shahi. She portrays the titular role of Anupama, which also turned out to be a breakthrough role in her career. At present she is among the highest paid actresses in the town. The show started in July 2020 and continues to rule successfully.

2) Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai: Rupali Ganguly played the comic role of Monisha Sarabhai, which also helped her garner widespread acclaim. The show aired from 2004 to 2006 and later in 2017 on OTT platforms. It was produced by Jamnadas D. Majethia and Aatish Kapadia under the production house of Hats Off Productions.

3) Sanjivani: Rupali in this show appeared as Dr Simran, which also highlighted acting skills as she portrayed a negative character. It was produced by Siddharth P. Malhotra. The show first aired in 2002.

4) Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi: The birthday girl also won hearts with her appearance as Pinky Kaur Ahuja, portraying a character with a different parenting approach. The show first aired in 2011.

5) Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki: Rupali played the character of Gayatri Om Agarwal/Gayatri Gill and proved her skills in acting. The show first aired in 2000.