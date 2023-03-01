Debina Bonnerjee is one of the most loved and admired actresses and performing artistes that we have in the Hindi entertainment industry. In all these years, Debina Bonnerjee has done a terrific job in the Hindi entertainment industry. Be it in the TV shows or in the short films that she’s been a part of, Debina Bonnerjee has truly had the best of both dimensions and well, no wonder, we love every bit of it and for real. She’s one of the most charming and beautiful divas in the Hindi entertainment industry and well, her natural beauty and charm is something that manages to mesmerize one and all in the best way possible. Her swag game is lit and well, no wonder, all her social media posts and updates too get a lot of love and attention from fans and admirers all over the country. Right now however, we have a sad update from her end.

As per the latest media reports in The Hindustan Times, Debina Bonnerjee is now infected with Influenza B virus. In a social media post, she wrote,

“When mamma bear is still unwell, baby bear is busy watching parents.” She also posted a picture of her diagnostic test results and wrote, “So, got Influenza B virus. Well, hang on mamma. Staying away from babies now. Motherhood is anything but easy. Symptom: fever and cough.”

