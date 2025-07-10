Exclusive Interview: Debina Bonnerjee on ‘Pati Patni Aur Panga’: “It Felt Like the Universe Aligning”

Popular TV actress Debina Bonnerjee, known for her Sita role and deep chemistry with Gurmeet Choudhary, is returning with Colors TV’s new reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga. Hosted by Sonali Bendre, the show will see couples working together to perform tasks and compete against other couples.

When asked, she said she was returning to TV after a long break. What drew her to this reality format, and why now? Debina said, “Why not now?” When we were approached for the show, something about it just felt right, positive, and exciting. I instantly felt this was the right moment to return to something I love. It felt like the universe was aligning.

Debina was asked, “She and Gurmeet have always been considered a strong couple. What will we see on this show that the audience has not seen before?” Debina said, “We’ve always believed in being completely ourselves, whether on or off camera, and I think that’s the beauty of our bond. What you’ll see on the show is raw, real, unfiltered… and maybe even some sides of us that we haven’t noticed!”

Reality shows sometimes test even the strongest relationships. Debina was asked whether she was hesitant about showing her relationship on national television.

Debina confidently said, “Not at all. We’ve been through so much together—ups, downs, and everything. Our bond is built on friendship, love, and mutual respect. We’re best friends, husband and wife, and now learning to be the best parents we can be. Nothing about the show made us hesitate; it felt like another adventure we’re taking on together.”

“People still remember their chemistry from the old days.” Does she think this show will revive that magic? Debina said, “I hope so! Honestly, I’m quite sure it will. There’s something timeless about our connection, and this show gives it a new lens, a more fun, playful, yet mature version of the chemistry people loved.”

Now that they are parents, has it been difficult to balance family responsibilities and shooting? Has this new phase changed her approach towards the show?

Debina said! It’s a whole new world! With babies, everything needs planning. Life now revolves around them, and that’s a beautiful adjustment. Taking up this show was a conscious decision. By God’s grace, we’ve been lucky to have support systems, our family, and people we deeply trust, who made it possible for us to commit wholeheartedly to parenting and the show.

Debina Bonnerjee is a well-known TV actress who made her mark in every household by playing Sita in Ramayan. She has also participated in shows like Nach Baliye, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Chidiya Ghar, and Vish. She married actor Gurmeet Choudhary in 2011 and is now a mother of two daughters. With this new show, she is again coming to win the hearts of the audience, this time in an even more real and inspiring way.

