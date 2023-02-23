The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta took to her Instagram handle to share some adorable pictures with her dear and close friends from the television community, Debina Bonerjee and her husband Gurmeet Choudhary. However, this isn’t the first time, that Dutta has shared pictures with Debina, earlier too, she has proven her friendship with Debina on her socia media. And these recent ones just add in the magic even more.

Munmun Dutta took to her Instagram stories to share candid beautiful pictures with her dear friends Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonerjee. The trio looked all happy and smiling together in the pictures, as they celebrated the day together on the account of Gurmeet’s birthday. Munmun sharing the pictures also wished Gurmeet on his birthday, saying, “Happy wala birthday dost”

Here take a look-

In the pictures, we can see Munmun Dutta wearing a stylish hot pink deep v neck top. She topped it on her black camisole and completed the look with high waist denim jeans. The actress kept her blonde hair open on her shoulders.

Gurmeet Choudhary looked dope in his white sweater. He teamed it with white trouser pants, gelled hair and accessories. He posed candid with Munmun Dutta putting his thumb up and a smile.

In the other picture, we can see Debina Bonerjee in the middle of the two, posing all sweet hugging Munmun Dutta. She wore a stylish floral black dress. She completed the look with sleek straight hair and minimal makeup.

