Heartwarming: Gurmeet Choudhary Touches Debina Bonnerjee’s Feet at Pati Pati Aur Panga Launch

Actor couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee, best known for their roles as Lord Ram and Mata Sita in the iconic series Ramayan, are all set to join the cast of the new reality show Pati Pati Aur Panga. They graced the show’s launch event in Mumbai on Thursday, July 31, where they engaged with various media representatives. A particularly memorable moment from the event captured the attention of many, as Gurmeet was seen touching Debina’s feet as a gesture of respect.

During their interaction, hosts Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui inquired about their relationship, which prompted playful teasing and compliments from Gurmeet and Debina. After Gurmeet’s heartfelt gesture, Debina, pleasantly surprised, responded with “Sada suhagan raho,” leaving everyone in the room amused. This beautiful act has certainly won Gurmeet admiration from the audience.

Debina and Gurmeet, who played Ram and Sita in ‘Ramayan,’ tied the knot on February 15, 2011. They welcomed their first child, a daughter named Lianna, in April 2022. Just four months after Lianna’s birth, the couple excitedly announced on social media that Debina was expecting their second child, and they later welcomed their second daughter in November 2022.

Pati Pati Aur Panga promises an unfiltered exploration of what makes relationships work, showcasing everything from small everyday victories to various disagreements and dilemmas. The show aims to celebrate love in its truest form by featuring celebrity couples who partake in fun games, challenges, and candid conversations that reveal the complexities of their relationships. The show is set to premiere on Colors starting August 2. Other celebrity couples participating in the series include Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad, Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla, Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal, Avika Gor-Milind Chandwani, Sudesh Lehri-Mamta Lehri, and Geeta Phogat-Pawan Kumar.