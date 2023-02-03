Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee aka, Ram and Sita, of Indian television, are a happily married couple. The two came into the limelight when they played the protagonists in Ramayan. From being a pair of strugglers to becoming one of the most-loved star couples, these two actors have come a long way. They’ve been married for a decade now and, time and again, make us blush with their social media PDA.

While most people think that Gurmeet and Debina fell in love on the sets of Ramayan, in reality, it happened much earlier. Debina first saw Gurmeet at a talent hunt show where the two co-participated. They were both among the top 30 contestants and became friends soon, but there was nothing more than that between the two. Later, they fell in love and got married.

Debina and Gurmeet are blessed and happy parents to two beautiful baby girls. While they conceived Lianna, their first daughter, through IVF after many years of trial, they conceived naturally the second time. Now, Debina took to Instagram and revealed the face of her second baby girl Divisha. Divisha was born on November 11, 2022. The parents had kept their little one’s face guarded so far and now they finally revealed her face. Sharing the photos, Debina and Gurmeet wrote, “Hi World! That’s my miracle baby @divishaadiva, Good vibes & blessings always #myfamily.”