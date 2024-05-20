Election 2024: Hina Khan, Debina Bonnerjee and Shraddha Arya shares pictures After Casting Their Votes

Hina Khan, Debina Bonnerjee, and Shraddha Arya are well-known actresses in the television industry. The 2024 elections saw enthusiastic participation from various public figures, including Hina Khan, Debina Bonnerjee, and Shraddha Arya, who shared their voting experiences with their followers on social media. Here’s a glimpse of their posts:

Hina Khan, Debina Bonnerjee, and Shraddha Arya’s Instagram Post Appearance-

Hina Khan

Hina Khan shared a picture series of herself proudly displaying her inked finger after casting her vote. She appeared in a white-printed oversized T-shirt and light blue jeans. In her caption, she emphasized the importance of exercising one’s democratic rights and urged her followers to do the same.

Debina Bonnerjee

In her post, she shared a selfie with her hubby, Gurmeet Choudhary, expressing their excitement at being part of the democratic process. In the picture, the couple is seen twinning in a white top and T-shirt and showing their inked finger to the camera. Gurmeet Choudhary captioned the post, “We did our part and #Voted 📩🗳️🙌🏻.”

Shraddha Arya

The actress posted a picture of herself with her voting mark and a caption expressing her pride in exercising her right to vote. The actress appeared in a simple salwar suit with floral embroidery and took a selfie picture in the car. Shraddha’s post reminded her followers of the importance of active participation in the electoral process. She captioned her post, “Proud Voter Indeed! #Election2024 #JustVoted.”

Their posts served as reminders of the power of democracy and each individual’s role in shaping the future through their vote.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.