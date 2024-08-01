Gurmeet Choudhary Enjoys Kolkata with Wife Debina Bonnerjee Shows Off Bengali Skills

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee, a couple cherished by television fans, are currently in Kolkata, basking in the city’s warm hospitality. Gurmeet, who is married to the talented Bengali actress Debina, is immersing himself in the local culture by learning the language and proudly showcasing his skills on social media. The actor has shared numerous pictures of their adventures on Park Street, each captioned in Bengali, ‘We are loving the warm welcome of our beloved city Kolkata.’

In the pictures, Gurmeet is seen wearing a light blue shirt and white pants, while Debina wears a white crop top, denim shirt, and denim hot pants. The couple is seen posing in various poses on the rain-soaked streets of Park Street. Gurmeet’s post has impressed his fans, praising his Bengali skills.

Gurmeet and Debina have been married since 2011 and have worked together in several serials. They have two daughters, Liana and Divisha, born in April and November 2022. Debina visited the Kolkata Zoo with her two daughters a few months ago, and they had a wonderful time exploring the zoo and learning about the local wildlife.

Gurmeet’s deep affection for Kolkata and its rich culture shines through in his posts. He is seen relishing the city’s culinary delights, exploring its vibrant streets, and engaging with its warm-hearted people. His commendable language skills have earned him the admiration of his fans, who are inspired by his dedication to learning Bengali. Debina, being a Bengali herself, is seen lovingly guiding Gurmeet through the city and its cultural nuances.

The couple’s visit to Kolkata has been memorable, with Gurmeet showcasing his Bengali skills and enjoying the city’s hospitality. Their fans love the pictures and updates from their trip, and we can’t wait to see more of their adventures in Kolkata, from their visits to iconic landmarks to their interactions with the local community.