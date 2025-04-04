Dev Joshi Advises To Marry At The Right Age, Shares Perks Of Being Married

Dev Joshi is all set to be back with the new season of his iconic show Baalveer. Promoting his show actively, the actor has, in an exclusive interview, not just expressed his excitement for the fifth season but also interesting insights from his personal life. The actor recently tied the knot with girlfriend Aarti in February 2025. Talking about his marriage, the right time to marry, and more, the actor revealed interesting details exclusively during the interview with IWMBuzz.

Talking about the right time to marry, the Baalveer actor expressed his opinion, highlighting that people think that one has to focus on one’s career first and delay marriage. He emphasizes that people think differently, which is wrong to an extent, according to Indian culture and values. He shares that ne should get married at the right age, which seems to be mid 20s to late 20s.

Further, Dev emphasized the perks of being married and said that people have a misconception that after marriage, responsibilities increase, which is true, but you also get a partner, someone’s support, which makes it smooth and easy. Talking about his bond with his wife, Aarti, he reveals she is very good, and they both help and support each other to pursue their collective as well as individual goals. For those wanting to know whether Dev Joshi’s marriage is a love marriage or arranged. The actor, laughing at it, shared that it is a love and arranged marriage.