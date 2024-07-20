Baalveer Fame Dev Joshi Turns Pilot, Shares His Excitement Embarking On New Journey

Dev Joshi, a well-known television actor, started his career as a child actor before winning the lead role in series Baal Veer on SAB TV. After being taken off the air in 2016, the show returned in 2019 as Baal Veer Returns. Dev’s portrayal of a superhero once more captured hearts. Today, Dev Joshi starts his new journey of becoming a pilot and shares heartwarming moments with his family. Take a look at the pictures below.

Dev Joshi’s New Journey As Pilot-

Taking to his Instagram post, Dev Joshi shared photos of herself as he appeared in a dashing pilot uniform with a white full-sleeved shirt, navy blue tie, and black pants. He styles his look with a white cap and black-shaded sunglasses. In the photo, the actor Dev Joshi poses candidly while looking outside the window. In the last picture, the actor also clicks a photo of himself with his mom and dad with a smiling face, which showcases the proud moment for their son.

By sharing photos, Dev Joshi wrote a heartwarming note: “Dreaming of the skies and beyond! Excited for my journey as a pilot with @worldaviation_ato. Ready to soar to new heights and make my aviation dreams a reality! To my amazing #Devians and all the well wishers who have supported me in all my endeavors, thank you for believing in me!”

From his iconic role in Baalveer to soaring in the skies, Dev’s journey continues to captivate and inspire his audience. His excitement and enthusiasm about this new chapter are infectious, and fans eagerly await where this new path takes him.

