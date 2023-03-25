Sony SAB is back with the third season of its most iconic superhero franchise Baalveer. The new season of the show focuses on the storyline of Baalveer, a 24-year-old superhero, his journey – rise and fall. In this season, Baalveer is stripped of his powers and memories. He is forced to live an ordinary life as ‘Veer’ leading to Baalveer’s pursuit to reclaim his identity.

In the upcoming episodes, Baalveer’s nemesis Aageel realizes that Tuyer, a part of Himbashlok has married a man from earth and has a child named Kashvi. She decides to find the entire truth about Tuyer and Kashvi and use mahajadu on Kashvi, however the mahajadu does not affect her. In anger Ageel uses her magical powers to throw Tuyer and Babel into another space while they land up into an air trolley carrying children. In the midst of this event, the string breaks and the air trolley falls apart.

Will Baalveer be able to save the kids in the air trolley and also protect Kashvi from Aageel?

Sharing her view on the upcoming episodes, Aditi Sanwal who plays the role of Kaashvi shares, “The upcoming episodes will focus on the development of Kashvi’s character, as well as the introduction of her mother Tuyer’s strong personality. The viewers will witness the bond Kashvi and her mother share and also the secrets behind her mother’s past. The way in which Kashvi’s character will change as the story moves ahead will be a treat for the viewers to watch.”