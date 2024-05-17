‘Baalveer’ Dev Joshi Embarks On A New Journey To Madrid, Spain; Check Details Here

Dev Joshi is back with Baalveer 4 which is presently streaming on SonyLIV. The talented actor has bagged huge recognition and appreciation over all these years, for his effective portrayal of Baalveer in the earlier seasons. With the new season hitting the OTT space on Sony LIV, the traction has been at its peak for the series over the last few weeks. As Dev Joshi enjoys all the limelight in Baalveer 4, he is all set for an expedition too, as he travels to Madrid, Spain.

Dev who has won immense appreciation for the character, was recently in the news for his return with Baalveer 4. He mentioned in one of his interviews, that the makers decided to take the OTT route for Baalveer 4, so that people from across the world could watch ‘Baalveer.’ He had also talked about the growing changes that television has seen over the years and the huge impact that social media brings in now.

Dev has posted a post with pictures on social media, which has received maximum traction now. He is seen embarking on a new journey, to a newer destination. He is seen being kissed by his parents, before his flight to Spain.

He writes,

devjoshi28

New City, New Life! 🛩️🇪🇦♥️

Some beginnings are worth celebrating! ✨🫰

चल पड़े हम ऐसी राह पे,

बेफिकर हुए कि अब जाना कहां! 🫶

#Madrid #Spain #🇪🇦

#devians #devjoshi

His video has visuals of him seated in the flight, the flight taking off, and him having a gala time in the flight.

Video Courtesy: Instagram

Well, we can surely say that this will yet again be a richness-filled experience for Dev!! We wish him all the luck in the new land, as he ventures into a new journey, full of aspirations!!