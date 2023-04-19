Dev Joshi, a popular television actor, who began his acting career in 2006 as a kid actor before landing the lead part in the acclaimed fantasy series Baalveer, is back with season 3 of the show. The current season focuses on Baalveer, a 24-year-old superhero who faces a challenging situation. In the past seasons, Balveer has been on a mission to help and rescue needy people. However, this time the show is on his own journey. The season centers on Baalveer’s quest to reclaim his identity.

Dev said about the new season, “We launched this season on public demand. So I would like to thank the audience. Baalveer has been a wonderful memory for children. The character has always spread the message of positivity. The new season promises to be filled with thrilling action, engaging drama, and lots of magic.”

Further elaborating on his role, the young boy added, “It has been a wonderful experience playing Baalveer for 11 years. I have grown up playing this role, which has now become a part of me. It’s been a long and fulfilling journey, and I feel strongly connected to the character and the show. I cherish the invaluable experiences and memories that I have gained from it. Baalveer’s character is more than just a superhero, he represents the qualities we should all strive to embody, such as courage, kindness, and selflessness.”

When asked if he wishes to do anything other than fantasy drama, he mentioned, “Baalveer show covers every genre. I get to explore everything via my role in the show. There is drama, action, thriller, and more. Hence, I don’t feel the need for it. This show has also taught me a lot, so I am happy to be associated with it.”

On an end note, Dev spoke about performing action sequences and said, “It is not easy to perform action sequences on the harness. Having said that, the team always helps us and eases the process. My new co-star Ada is also performing these tough scenes along with me. I am enjoying working with Ada ji. She is a wonderful lady. We shot amazing action sequences, and it was fun.”

