Baalveer Actor Dev Joshi Shares Heartwarming Moment with Family at Airport

Dev Joshi, a well-known television actor, started his career as a child actor before winning the lead role in the critically acclaimed fantasy series Baal Veer on SAB TV. After being taken off the air in 2016, the show came back in 2019 as Baal Veer Returns. Dev’s portrayal of a superhero once more captured hearts. Today, the actor starts his new Journey to become a pilot and shares heartwarming moments with his family at the airport. Take a look at the pictures below.

Dev Joshi’s Moments with Family At the Airport-

Taking to his Instagram post, the actor shared a picture series of himself with his family at the airport. The actor looked dashing in a red round neckline, plain T-shirt, paired with a multi-colored zipper, and paired with black jeans. He rounded off his look with a multi-colored cap and a beige and black sling bag.

In the first picture, he shared a heartwarming moment as his mother and father gave a kiss on his cheeks, and Dev poured his heart out with a big smile. In the second picture, he took a trio family pic in one frame and posed while giving each other a hug and sweet smile.

He captioned his post, “Embarking on a new journey, following my dreams, with the love and blessings of two people who are always by my side! ♥️🛩️.”

