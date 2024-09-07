Television | TV Show Written Updates

In Sony Sab's Pushpa Impossible, you will see a nail-biting twist in the upcoming episode when Pushpa gets angry with Chirag. Check out

Pushpa Impossible, the Sony Sab TV serial, continues to entertain the audience with interesting twists and turns. It is produced by Jamnadas Majethia under Hats Off Productions. Karuna Pandey Vaidya plays the lead role as Pushpa. Check out the written update for the episode airing on 7 September 2024.

In the upcoming episode, Pushpa enters the chawl and finds police waiting for her as Hasmukh has filed an NC against Pushpa and Bapodra, guarding himself from any further issues. Pushpa gets angry and goes against Bapodra’s over-enthusiasm, leaving him Bapodra cornered. Pushpa uses her tricks and asks Jugal to help stop the defamation notice against Hasmukhbhai, which Chirag and Bapodra planned.

Later, Prarthana confronts Chirag about his immature behavior influenced by Bapodra and files the case without consulting Rashi. Then Jugal plays his cards with Bapodra and Hasmukh and convinces them. Dipti becomes anxious as her loan payment period is cut in half, which means an increase in her EMI, leading to new problems. Dipti tells this to Ashwin, who hasn’t yet told her about his 50 lakh loan, leaving both stressed.

After major drama, all concerned parties agree, and the defamation notice is withdrawn. Pushpa faces the PTA meeting dare and challenges Kotak by quoting various parent-student cases that are far more important to be addressed by the school administration than be concerned by one solitary incident of Rashi’s overdose, which in any case has been managed by Pushpa’s parenting.