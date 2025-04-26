Pushpa Impossible Upcoming Twist: Jugal admits to being pressurised to marry; Pushpa happy at turn of events

Pushpa Impossible the Sony SAB television show produced by Hats Off Productions has seen engaging drama with Jugal being pressurised by Kadambari to marry him, failing which she will not save the chawl from being demolished. As we know, Jugal agreed to go ahead with the marriage, shocking all. Pushpa tried to talk it out to Kadambari and tell her that she is ruining Jugal’s life, but nothing was in vain.

The upcoming episode will gear up for the drama in court, where both Jugal and Kadambari will have to tell the court that they are getting married, and that would save the chawl. Kadambari will invite Pushpa to be their witness for the marriage. Bapodra will be relieved as the demolition of the chawl has been stopped.

But tension will mount in the court with Jugal and Kadambari about to give their consent for marriage. Pushpa will pray for a miracle. The turnaround will happen when Jugal will tell the court that he is marrying not out of his wish but out of force. This statement of Jugal will please Pushpa. It will be interesting to see how Kadambari will react.

What will happen now?

Pushpa Impossible is a Sony SAB television show produced by Hats Off Productions. The show casts Karun Pandey Vaidya in the lead alongside Jayesh Barbhaya, Tulika Patel, Jagat Rawat, Ketki Dave, Jayesh More, Bhakti Rathod, and many others.