Baalveer Fame Dev Joshi Is Getting Married, Gets Grand Welcome In Nepal

Good news for Baalveer actor Dev Joshi fans: The star is getting married now. The actor is the audience’s favorite, and his wedding leaves them nostalgic, remembering the good old days when Dev entertained them on-screen. Earlier, the actor shared photos with fiancee Aarti from his engagement ceremony, treating his fans, and now, as he is getting married, he shared a glimpse of his Baarat and grand welcome in Nepal.

Dev dropped photos from the airport a day ago showcasing his big fat family heading for Nepal. Wearing a pastel blue kurta with a white waistcoat, he looked handsome, and his simplicity always stole the spotlight. As the actor reached Nepal with his Baarat, he received a grand welcome.

Dev’s Baarat was welcomed with warm hugs, laughter, cute reunions, fun-filled interactions, dance, and performing the traditional Tika ritual. Everyone was welcomed with an aarti and blessings, making grand and happy memories. The big smiles on everyone’s faces hint at their happiness and love.

At the end of 2025’s first month, January, Dev shared a cute photo with fiancee Aarti and penned his feelings,”As we bid farewell to the first month of 2025, we can’t help but reflect on how incredible this new chapter has already been. From beautiful surprises to unforgettable moments, this month has given us memories we’ll cherish forever. ✨

Thank you for being a part of one of the most special days of our lives—this journey is just beginning, and we couldn’t be more excited for what’s to come!”

Actor Dev Joshi rose to fame playing Baalveer in the show Baalveer. He has also appeared in shows like Mahima Shani Dev Ki, Kashi—Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora, and Chandrasekhar.