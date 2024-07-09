Divyanka Tripathi Indulges In Household Chores During Vacation; Washes Clothes Before Getting Busy With The Day

Divyanka Tripathi the talented performer who was last seen in the Sony LIV series Adrishyam: The Invisible Heroes, is enjoying a vacation time with her husband Vivek Dahiya. She was recently in the limelight for not being part of the same series in Season 2. We at IWMBuzz.com have reported exclusively that it will be Pooja Gor taking Divyanka’s place in the series. Well, as for Divyanka, she is having a jolly time with her husband. She is presently in the midst of a tour to Europe. She has been putting up amazing pictures of them together from the wonderful tourist destinations of the places they have been visiting. Amidst this, Divyanka’s duty as a wife and homemaker takes utmost prominence too. She is seen doing the laundry, washing clothes and drying them up in the sun.

Yes, the recent post and pictures from Divyanka’s social media profile have her wearing a white long gown. She has washed clothes and is seen drying them up in the sun.

She writes on social media,

Una Marina, I woke up early… and

Before setting out – did Laundry! 😄 #Life

You can check the post with pictures here.

True that in every woman lies a homemaker who is active at all times!! Here is Divyanka setting an example of being a dutiful person even while on a vacation, enjoying private time!!