Divyanka Tripathi meets with an accident; to undergo surgery today

On April 18, television actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya was involved in an accident, as confirmed by her husband Vivek Dahiya and her publicist on Instagram. Vivek posted a photo of Divyanka’s X-ray, revealing that she had fractured her arm in the accident and would undergo surgery on April 19. Following the incident, Vivek cancelled his scheduled live session on Instagram for the day to be with her.

Vivek shared an Instagram story which read, “Divyanka mam has broken two bones on her arm and will undergo surgery tomorrow. She’s in safe hands as updated (sic).”

His team shared a statement about Vivek’s Instagram session, which had to be cancelled. The statement read, “We’re sorry to announce that Vivek’s live session scheduled for tomorrow has been postponed till further notice. Divyanka had an accident few hours back and is now under medical care. Vivek is with her as she recovers (sic).”

“We thank you for your understanding and support, and join us in wishing Divyanka a speedy recovery. Vivek is eager to reconnect with all of you (sic),” the post read.

Here’s the statement:

One would remember how Divyanka also suffered a ligament tear a few months ago. When it comes to her workfront, Divyanka has a big project lined up for release in the form of Adrishyam on Sony LIV.

Divyanka has also been active in social media lately making reels and funny videos with husband, Vivek Dahiya on several occasions. And Vivek shares his fitness routines which continues to impress and inspire many.