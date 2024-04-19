Television | News

Divyanka Tripathi meets with an accident; to undergo surgery today

Vivek shared an Instagram story which read, "Divyanka mam has broken two bones on her arm and will undergo surgery tomorrow. She's in safe hands as updated (sic)."

Author: Kunal Kothari
Divyanka Tripathi meets with an accident; to undergo surgery today 891883

On April 18, television actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya was involved in an accident, as confirmed by her husband Vivek Dahiya and her publicist on Instagram. Vivek posted a photo of Divyanka’s X-ray, revealing that she had fractured her arm in the accident and would undergo surgery on April 19. Following the incident, Vivek cancelled his scheduled live session on Instagram for the day to be with her.

Vivek shared an Instagram story which read, “Divyanka mam has broken two bones on her arm and will undergo surgery tomorrow. She’s in safe hands as updated (sic).”

Divyanka Tripathi meets with an accident; to undergo surgery today 891884

His team shared a statement about Vivek’s Instagram session, which had to be cancelled. The statement read, “We’re sorry to announce that Vivek’s live session scheduled for tomorrow has been postponed till further notice. Divyanka had an accident few hours back and is now under medical care. Vivek is with her as she recovers (sic).”

“We thank you for your understanding and support, and join us in wishing Divyanka a speedy recovery. Vivek is eager to reconnect with all of you (sic),” the post read.

Here’s the statement:

Divyanka Tripathi meets with an accident; to undergo surgery today 891886

One would remember how Divyanka also suffered a ligament tear a few months ago. When it comes to her workfront, Divyanka has a big project lined up for release in the form of Adrishyam on Sony LIV.

Divyanka has also been active in social media lately making reels and funny videos with husband, Vivek Dahiya on several occasions. And Vivek shares his fitness routines which continues to impress and inspire many.

About The Author
Kunal Kothari

From operating in the entertainment industry for almost eight years, Kunal talks, walks, sleeps and breathes movies. Apart from critiquing them, he tries to spot things others tend to miss and is always up for a game of trivia about anything and everything on-screen and off-screen. Kunal rose through the ranks after joining as a journalist to being the editor, film critic and senior correspondent at India Forums. A team player and hard worker, he likes to have a cogent approach towards critical analysis, where you might find him on the field, ready for an insightful conversation about the movies.