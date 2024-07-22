Drashti Dhami Follows Deepika’s Footsteps With Pregnancy Fitness

In today’s world, pregnancy has become challenging. However, a proper diet and fitness can help you embrace pregnancy more comfortably and healthily. After Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone turns out to be an inspiration for moms-to-be. The Kalki2898 AD actress is embracing the third trimester of her pregnancy, and at the beginning of the trimester, the actress shared a photo educating her fans about pregnancy fitness. In the photo, the actress performs yoga, lying on the floor with her legs up. TV actress Drashti Dhami follows in Deepika’s footsteps to embrace a healthy pregnancy.

On Sunday, 21 July, Drashti shared a video showcasing a glimpse of herself embracing her pregnancy. In the video, the actress walks and keeps moving even though it becomes difficult for her. Later, the Madhubala actress dedicatedly works out. From weight lifting and squats to leg workouts, the actress does it all to strengthen herself. This video not only shows Drashti’s excitement and care for her soon-to-be-born but also her dedication to fitness.

View Instagram Post 1: Drashti Dhami Follows Deepika's Footsteps With Pregnancy Fitness

Sharing the video, Drashti, in her caption, asked her fans to avoid these activities without guidance from the doctor. She wrote, “Cooking up a baby & some serious gains at the gym. Don’t worry; I have got a doctor’s note for these reps. #MomBodInProgess. Disclaimer: Do not try this at home or anywhere else without your doctor’s/trainer’s supervision.”

On the other hand, TV star Karan V Grover dropped a hilarious comment, “Itna to main normally nahi kar paa raha.” While Mouni Roy said, “Growing and glowing!!!!!!!!”