Exclusive: Aanchal Sabharwal joins the cast of Sony TV’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season

Actress Aanchal Sabharwal who has featured in TV shows like Bhaskar Bharti, Sajan Ghar Jaana Hai, Sas Bina Sasural, Uttaran, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon – Ek Baar Phir etc, is making a comeback to TV with Balaji Telefilms’ upcoming show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season. As we know, we at IWMBuzz.com recently confirmed that this is the final title of the show. The show has Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi playing the leads.

The show has a stellar cast, information which we at IWMBuzz.com have been constantly providing to our loyal readers. We at IWMBuzz.com have earlier reported exclusively about actors Divyangana Jain, Yash Pandit, Rohit Choudhary, Arushi Handa, Avirath Parekh, Jyoti Neggii, Pankaj Bhatia, Manoj Kolhatkar, Nitin Bhatia being part of the show. If you have missed reading the stories, you can check them here.

Exclusive: Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi NOT part of Balaji Telefilms’ Sony TV show; Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi likely to play leads

Earlier, we had written about Mansi Srivastava, Neetha Shetty and Rishi Deshmukh being part of the show. However, the long delay in the project has seen the above actors dropping out of the show. Arushi Handa will take the place of Neetha, while Rishi Deshmukh has been replaced by Manoj Kolhatkar. Mansi Srivastava’s role will now be played by Aanchal, is what we get to hear.

We buzzed Aanchal but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.