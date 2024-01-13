Exclusive: Aayush Anand to feature in Colors’ Mera Balam Thanedaar

Actor Aayush Anand who was last seen in the Zee TV show Meet, will soon enter the Colors new show, Mera Balam Thanedaar. Produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, the show has Shagun Pandey and Shruti Choudhary playing the leads.

The story of ‘Mera Balam Thanedaar’ takes place in the colorful land of Rajasthan and follows the journey of two individuals, Bulbul (played by Shruti Choudhary) and Veer (played by Shagun Pandey), who are very different from each other. Bulbul believes that a small lie spoken for the benefit of others is acceptable, while Veer, an esteemed IPS Officer, believes that any form of deceit is a serious crime. Bulbul’s parents have lied to her about her age, and Veer, who is a vocal advocate against underage marriages, unknowingly marries Bulbul. As their story evolves, it will be fascinating to see how they overcome their differences and come together despite the odds.

We at IWMBuzz.com have written exclusively about actors Samdeep Aurora, Hemant Choudhary, Jeevansh Chadha playing crucial roles.

We now hear about Aayush entering the show in the role of a cop.

As per a reliable source, “Aayush’s character of Rana Chundawat will have negative traits and will be the negative lead on the show. He will be related to Veer, but they will have huge enmity owing to their family disputes.”

