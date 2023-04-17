Young actor Abhinav Kumar who was recently seen in the Disney+ Hotstar series Escaype Live and the ZEE5 series Duranga, will now enter the Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi. Produced by Balaji Telefilms, this show has seen major twists with Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) parting ways. Lakshmi is now on the verge of marrying Vikrant (Mohit Malhotra), and has also told about the fact that she was earlier married to Rishi.

At this juncture, there will be a new entry in the show.

Abhinav Kumar who was earlier part of the cast of Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey, will enter the show.

As per sources, he will play a politician’s son, by name Dayasagar and will have an important role to play. He is said to be positive as a character.

