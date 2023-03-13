Actress Aditi Rawat who played the lead in &TV’s Main Bhi Ardhangini, has bagged her next plump role on TV. She will be seen entering the Colors supernatural romantic thriller show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal produced by Yash and Mamta Patnaik’s Beyond Dreams.

The show as we know revolves around the love triangle between Armaan (Gashmeer Mahajani), Isha (Reem Shaikh) and Veer (Karan Kundrra). The story will see a few new entries in the show now.

As per reports, Shilpa Saklani will make a comeback to TV with Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.

We now hear of Aditi Rawat playing an important role.

As per a reliable source, “Her track will be linked with Viaan, Isha’s brother (Kunal Khosla).”

We buzzed Aditi but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

