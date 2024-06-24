Exclusive: After Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Nimai Bali to enter Colors’ Lakshmi Narayan

Seasoned actor Nimai Bali who was recently seen in Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, in the power-packed role of Yashwant Rao Bhosale, will soon enter the Colors mythological show, Lakshmi Narayan – Sukh Samarthya Santulan. Produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions, the show has Srikant Dwivedi and Shivya Pathania playing the lead roles. The show traces the eternal love story of Lakshmi and Narayan.

We hear that Nimai Bali who moved out of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, with the show leaping, will enter the mythological.

As per a reliable source, “Nimai will play the role of Rishi Bhrigu in Lakshmi Narayan. His entry will be predominant in the upcoming track. A promo for the same has also been shot.”

Nimai is a performer who is known to play varied characters in different genres of work. He has been seen in successful shows Sirf Tum, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin in recent times.

We buzzed Nimai and he confirmed his entry saying, “Yes, after Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, I wanted to do something different. Swastik Productions is like home to me. A mythological role after playing Yashwant Rao Bhosale, is the change I wanted to have.”

We reached out to the Producer Siddharth Kumar Tewary and the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

