Exclusive: After Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, Shabir Ahluwalia to associate with Producer Prateek Sharma for his next?

Popular actor Shabir Ahluwalia has had a successful run with Zee TV’s Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. The show which started in 2022 has had a good run with Shabir and Neeharika Roy’s onscreen chemistry being appreciated by the audience. The show produced by Prateek Sharma’s LSD Films has enjoyed a fruitful journey, and as per reports in the media, is headed towards its climax. With Mohan and Radha’s reunion being planned to mark its end, it will be an ending on the high for the show.

There have been reports about Shabir Ahluwalia being approached for Producer Mukta Dhond’s next show for Zee TV. But we at IWMBuzz.com hear exclusively that Shabir is also in talks for Prateek Sharma’s upcoming project.

While LSD Films’ shows Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan and Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti are going off air, the production house has the new show Suman Indori launching soon on Colors. Now, news is that the production house is also working on another project for which Shabir Ahluwalia is being considered.

Our source states, “Shabir and Prateek are in discussion right now about this new project. Their long and fruitful association with Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan might be ample reason for their renewed association for the new show.”

We buzzed Shabir and the Producer Prateek Sharma but did not get through to them.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.