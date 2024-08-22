Exclusive: Akanksha Gilani to enter Sony TV’s Pukaar Dil Se Dil Tak

Actress Akanksha Gilani who has featured in TV shows Sapne Suhaane Ladakpan Ke, Nath Zevar Ya Zanjeer, will soon enter the Sony TV show Pukaar Dil Se Dil Tak. Producer by LSD Films, the show is seeing some engaging moments with the battle happening between the Maheshwari family and Vedika (Sayli Salunkhe). Akanksha enters the show in the role of Rupa, the character which was earlier played by another actor.

Akanksha will now get into the shoes of Rupa, who is a servant of the Maheshwari house, who is into an illicit affair with Digvijay Maheshwari (Vismarsh Roshan).

As we know, the narrative has been shown about this affair going of Digvijay with the servant in the house. Sagar (Abhishek Nigam), son of Digvijay Maheshwari does not have a good relationship with his father as he is well aware of his father openly cheating on his wife.

Rupa is a grey-shaded character, and to play this role, Akanksha has stepped into the show now.

When contacted, Akanksha confirmed her entry with IWMBuzz.com.

Pukaar: DIl Se Dil Tak on Sony TV, is produced by Prateek Sharma and Parth Shah’s LSD Films and it stars Abhishek Nigam, Sayli Salunkhe and Anushka Merchande in lead roles. The story is of the royal family of the Maheshwaris and how they are involved in separating Subhadra from her two daughters after the death of her husband.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.