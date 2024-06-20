Exclusive: Akshit Sukhija to play the lead in SVF Productions’ show on Star Plus

Actor Akshit Sukhija who was last seen in Sasumaa Ne Meri Kadar Na Jaani, has bagged his next lead role!! Well, he has been roped in to play the lead in Star Plus’ next, which is produced by SVF Productions. The show is the Hindi adaptation of the popular Telugu show, Karthika Deepam. The same show has been successfully made in Bengali titled Anurager Chhowa.

Now, we hear of Akshit Sukhija having been roped in to play the male lead in the show. Reports in the media suggested that popular actor Vivian Dsena has been approached to play the lead in this particular show. However, we hear that Akshit Sukhija has been more or less confirmed as the lead.

Akshit has earlier done shows like Lakshmi Ghar Aayi, Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan, Piya Abhimaani, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 etc.

We buzzed Akshit but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Star Plus recently launched shows Udne Ki Aasha (Rolling Tale Productions) starring Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora. The channel also launched Maati Se Bandhi Dor (Sobo Films), starring Ankit Gupta and Rutuja Bajwe.

