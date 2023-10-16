Television | News

Actor Amit Pachori will soon enter the Star Plus show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. The show is produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut

Actor Amit Pachori who was seen as the new man in Kavya’s life in Star Plus’ Anupamaa, will now enter Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the recently launched Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut. Amit was also seen recently in Sony SAB’s Dhruv Tara. He was also seen in the OTT project Paurashpur 2.

Amit will be entering the Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe starrer show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, bringing a new twist and drama.

As per our reliable source, “Amit will play the role of the suave, dashing business tycoon from London by name Indraneel. He will have a professional enmity with the Malhotras. Being the owner of another top music company, Indraneel will now come to India and directly lock horns with Kunal Malhotra.”

We buzzed Amit but did not get through to him.

We reached out to Produced Rajan Shahi and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.