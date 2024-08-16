Exclusive: Aniruddh Roy to enter Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya

Sony SAB’s popular show Wagle Ki Duniya Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey produced by JD Majethia’s Hats Off Productions is doing well with its awareness-creating concepts and plots. The show recently achieved the feat of completing 1000 episodes. The cast of the show is led by Sumeet Raghavan as Rajesh Wagle and Pariva Pranati as Vandana Wagle, with Chinmayee Salvi as Sakhi and Sheehan Kapahi as Atharva. Wagle Ki Duniya promises to uphold its tradition of heartwarming moments and meaningful storytelling on relevant topics. Actor Aniruddh Roy who will be seen in the Sony LIV series Chamak 2, will enter the show in a significant role.

We at IWMBuzz.com have heard that Aniruddh Roy will play a doctor who will be at the centre of action in one of the upcoming plots in the show.

As per a reliable source, “Aniruddh Roy will play a doctor who will be treating the senior Wagle, played by Aanjjan Srivastav who plays the role of Srinivas Wagle.”

Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey is a slice-of-life family drama that follows the daily happenings of a middle-class household. With its relatable characters and thought-provoking narrative, Wagle Ki Duniya has won audiences’ hearts and continues to be loved by people of all ages alike. Be it in sickness or health, in good times or bad, the Wagle family always stands by each other.

