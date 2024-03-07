Exclusive: Ankit Raj to enter Colors’ Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak

Actor Ankit Raj who was seen in Dharm Yoddha Garud, will soon join the cast of the Colors show Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak. Produced by BBC and MAJ Productions, the show has taken the reincarnation route after the death of the female protagonist Poornima. As we know, Raj (Karamm Rajpal) had a threat to his life which was shielded time and again by his wife Poornima (Trupti Mishra). The outcome of this is that the lifespan of Poornima was cut short and she encountered her death.

However, after dying, Poornima promised Raj that she would come back to him, through a reincarnation and even stated her date of birth and place of birth. Poornima will be reborn into a Tamil-speaking family, and will have the name Poonam. We wrote about actors Amit Sinha and Aarti Joshi entering the show to play her uncle and aunt.

The coming episode will see the entry of Ankit Raj. He is said to play a very important role, is what we hear.

Ankit is known for his portrayals in shows Qubool Hai, Ishqbaaaz, Laado 2: Veerpur Ki Mardaani, Main Bhi Ardhangini 2 etc.

As per a reliable source, “Ankit will play a powerful cameo in the show.”

We buzzed Ankit but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.