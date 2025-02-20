Exclusive: Arushi Handa joins the cast of Balaji Telefilms’ Bahaarein for Sony TV

Actress Arushi Handa who has been part of the youth reality show Splitsvilla in its 11th season, has joined the star cast of Sony TV and Balaji Telefilms’ big ticket show titled Bahaarein. Slated to be a mature love story, the show has seen a delay in its launch. But it now seems as though work is ongoing for the shoot to start soon.

As we know, the show will have Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi as the leads. Shivangi was earlier eased out of the project after which she has been reconsidered as the female lead.

We at IWMBuzz.com have earlier reported exclusively about actors Divyangana Jain, Rishi Deshmukh, Yash Pandit, Rohit Choudhary, Mansi Srivastava, and Neetha Shetty being part of the show. If you have missed reading the stories, you can check them here.

Exclusive: Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi NOT part of Balaji Telefilms’ Sony TV show; Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi likely to play leads

Exclusive: Udti Ka Naam Rajjo fame Divyangana Jain joins Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel in Ekta Kapoor’s new show for Sony TV

However, now, we at IWMBuzz.com have learnt that Neetha Shetty will no longer be a part of the project owing to its delay. In place of her, actress Arushi Handa has been brought in.

As per a reliable source, “She will play one of the close friends of the female lead.”

We buzzed the actress but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.